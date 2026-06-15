After Australia, UK Announces Social Media Ban For Under-16s, PM Keir Starmer Says Children’s Wellbeing Comes First

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday he would ban social media sites for all under-16s, saying it was needed to protect the wellbeing of children. UK proceeded with restrictions after speaking to bereaved parents and considering evidence from Australia, which brought in a ban for under-16s last December. Worries over the impact of social media on mental health and online safety prompted Britain to hold a consultation on children’s access to social media earlier this year, with curfews, time limits and curbs on addictive design features, all under consideration.

“The prime minister is not afraid about taking on the tech companies and their bosses to protect young people,” the Downing Street Spokesperson told Reuters earlier before the ban was announced.

France, Denmark and Poland are also considering tightening rules around social media use for children, while Greece in April announced it would ban access to those under the age of 15 from January 2027. Britain’s online safety law already requires social media companies to take measures to protect children from illegal and harmful online content.

Experts are divided on how effective a total ban would be, while a group of young people in London recently told Reuters they were opposed to restrictions.

More to follow

(With inputs from Reuters)

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