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Home > World News > After Australia, UK Announces Social Media Ban For Under-16s, PM Keir Starmer Says Children’s Wellbeing Comes First

After Australia, UK Announces Social Media Ban For Under-16s, PM Keir Starmer Says Children’s Wellbeing Comes First

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a ban on social media access for children under 16, calling it a necessary step to safeguard young people’s wellbeing. The move follows consultations on online safety and discussions with bereaved parents, alongside growing global concern over social media’s impact on mental health.

UK PM Keir Starmer announces social media ban for under-16s amid growing concerns over child safety. Photo: AI
UK PM Keir Starmer announces social media ban for under-16s amid growing concerns over child safety. Photo: AI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-15 13:10 IST

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday he would ban social media sites for all under-16s, saying it was needed to protect the wellbeing of children. UK proceeded with restrictions after speaking to bereaved parents and considering evidence from Australia, which brought in a ban for under-16s last December. Worries over the impact of social media on mental health and online safety prompted Britain to hold a consultation on children’s access to social media earlier this year, with curfews, time limits and curbs on addictive design features, all under consideration.

“The prime minister is not afraid about taking on the tech companies and their bosses to protect young people,” the Downing Street Spokesperson told Reuters earlier before the ban was announced. 

France, Denmark and Poland are also considering tightening rules around social media use for children, while Greece in April announced it would ban access to those under the age of 15 from January 2027. Britain’s online safety law already requires social media companies to take measures to protect children from illegal and harmful online content.

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Experts are divided on how effective a total ban would be, while a group of young people in London recently told Reuters they were opposed to restrictions.

More to follow

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Canada Introduces Bill To Ban Social Media For Children Under 16 And Regulate AI Chatbots

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After Australia, UK Announces Social Media Ban For Under-16s, PM Keir Starmer Says Children’s Wellbeing Comes First
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After Australia, UK Announces Social Media Ban For Under-16s, PM Keir Starmer Says Children’s Wellbeing Comes First

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After Australia, UK Announces Social Media Ban For Under-16s, PM Keir Starmer Says Children’s Wellbeing Comes First
After Australia, UK Announces Social Media Ban For Under-16s, PM Keir Starmer Says Children’s Wellbeing Comes First
After Australia, UK Announces Social Media Ban For Under-16s, PM Keir Starmer Says Children’s Wellbeing Comes First
After Australia, UK Announces Social Media Ban For Under-16s, PM Keir Starmer Says Children’s Wellbeing Comes First

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