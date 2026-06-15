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Home > Sports News > ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson Ruled Out With Knee Injury, Sussex Bowler Called Up as England’s Woes Deepen | Check Predicted Playing XI

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson Ruled Out With Knee Injury, Sussex Bowler Called Up as England’s Woes Deepen | Check Predicted Playing XI

England have suffered another major setback ahead of the second Test against New Zealand, with Ollie Robinson ruled out due to a knee injury. Sussex pacer Henry Crocombe has been drafted in as cover, adding to England’s growing selection and fitness concerns.

Ollie Robinson has been ruled out of the second test against New Zealand. Image Credit: X/@EnglandCricket
Ollie Robinson has been ruled out of the second test against New Zealand. Image Credit: X/@EnglandCricket

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 14:34 IST

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test: England suffered yet another injury setback and would now find themselves without a key pacer in the second test against New Zealand. The hosts, who earlier removed captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson following an altercation at a nightclub, have announced that Ollie Robinson has been ruled out with a knee problem. He may be fit enough to participate in the third and last game of the series if the reports are to be believed. He was suffering from “knee pain” after training on Friday at Hove, which led to England announcing that Robinson will be going for a scan. Henry Crocombe, a fast bowler from Sussex and a teammate of Robinson, has been called up to join the team as a backup.

England vs New Zealand: Why has Ollie Robinson been ruled out?

Robinson reported experiencing knee pain after a training session in Hove, according to England, and he will receive additional medical attention. Team management is still hopeful that the 32-year-old can heal in time for the series’ third and final game at Trent Bridge later this month, despite the fact that the injury has prevented him from playing in the next Test. In order to monitor Robinson’s condition over the next few days, England has decided to keep him in the squad rather than send him home right away. According to the initial scans, the medical staff may not think a long-term layoff is necessary.

England vs New Zealand: Who has replaced Ollie Robinson in England’s test squad?

Ollie Robinson has been replaced by Sussex teammate Henry Crocombe. The right-arm fast bowler has played 48 first-class games for England A and Sussex. In those games, the 24-year-old has picked up 106 wickets averaging 36.02 apiece. Unlike Robinson, Crocombe is pretty average with the bat, having scored less than 500 runs with an average that is in single digits.

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England vs New Zealand: Why were Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson removed from the squad for the 2nd test?

Earlier, after winning the first test, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson had an altercation in a nightclub with a Saracens rugby player. Following the incident, both players were removed from the squad that will take on New Zealand in the next test. There have been reports of Ben Stokes being removed as test captain and him considering to retire from the sport.

England’s predicted playing XI for 2nd test

England Predicted Playing XI vs New Zealand: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root (C), Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Matthew Fisher, Sonny Baker, Josh Tongue

Also Read: Pakistan Cricket Shake-Up: Mohsin Naqvi Plans PCB Revamp, Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez Set for Key Advisory Roles

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ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson Ruled Out With Knee Injury, Sussex Bowler Called Up as England’s Woes Deepen | Check Predicted Playing XI
Tags: ben stokesENG vs NZ 2nd TestEngland Playing XIEngland vs New ZealandGus AtkinsonHenry CrocombeOllie RobinsonOllie Robinson injury

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ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson Ruled Out With Knee Injury, Sussex Bowler Called Up as England’s Woes Deepen | Check Predicted Playing XI

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ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson Ruled Out With Knee Injury, Sussex Bowler Called Up as England’s Woes Deepen | Check Predicted Playing XI
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson Ruled Out With Knee Injury, Sussex Bowler Called Up as England’s Woes Deepen | Check Predicted Playing XI
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson Ruled Out With Knee Injury, Sussex Bowler Called Up as England’s Woes Deepen | Check Predicted Playing XI
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson Ruled Out With Knee Injury, Sussex Bowler Called Up as England’s Woes Deepen | Check Predicted Playing XI

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