Muharram 2026 In India: Check Out Date, Ashura And Public Holiday Details You Need To Know

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is one of the most significant periods in Islam and marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. In India, Muharram is also observed as a public holiday in many parts of the country, with religious gatherings, processions, and commemorations taking place to honor the occasion. As Muharram 2026 approaches, many people are looking for details about the holiday date, Ashura observance, and how public services may be affected.

Muharram 2026 Date In India

According to government holiday calendars, Muharram is expected to be observed on Friday, June 26, 2026. The day coincides with Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, which holds special religious significance for Muslims around the world.

However, since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the final date depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. Religious authorities will officially confirm the beginning of Muharram after moon sighting observations.

Current estimates suggest that 1 Muharram 1448 AH could begin around June 16 or June 17, making June 26 the likely date for Ashura in India.

Why Ashura Is Important

Ashura is among the most important days in the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, during the Battle of Karbala.

For many Muslims, especially within the Shia community, the day is observed through prayers, mourning gatherings, processions, and remembrance ceremonies that reflect on Imam Hussain’s sacrifice against injustice and oppression.

Across India, Ashura processions and religious events are organized in cities and towns, drawing large numbers of devotees.

Is Muharram A Public Holiday In India?

Yes, Muharram is listed as a gazetted holiday by the Central Government. As a result, central government offices, public sector institutions, banks, and post offices generally remain closed on the day.

Since Muharram 2026 falls on a Friday, many people may benefit from a three-day weekend when combined with Saturday and Sunday.

States Where Muharram May Not Be A Holiday

Although Muharram is recognized as a gazetted holiday at the national level, some states and union territories may not include it in their official holiday schedules.

These include – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry, Punjab, Sikkim, Uttarakhand.

Residents should check local government notifications for the final holiday status in their respective states.

What’s Open and What’s Closed?

Services Likely to Remain Closed

Bank branches

Central and state government offices

Post offices

Public sector institutions

Stock exchanges, including NSE and BSE

Services Expected to Function Normally

Airports and flights

Metro rail services

Buses and trains

Shopping malls and retail stores

Restaurants and entertainment venues

Online banking services

ATM networks

Travelers are unlikely to face major disruptions, as transport services generally continue operating on regular schedules.

Three-Day Weekend Opportunity

With Muharram expected on a Friday, many employees and students may enjoy an extended weekend. The holiday provides an opportunity for religious observance, family gatherings, short trips, and community events while commemorating one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar.

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