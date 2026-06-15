Muharram 2026 In India: Check Out Date, Ashura And Public Holiday Details You Need To Know

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
facebook ban Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Alexander Isak business news facebook ban Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Alexander Isak business news facebook ban Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Alexander Isak business news facebook ban Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Alexander Isak business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
facebook ban Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Alexander Isak business news facebook ban Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Alexander Isak business news facebook ban Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Alexander Isak business news facebook ban Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Alexander Isak business news
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > Muharram 2026 In India: Check Out Date, Ashura And Public Holiday Details You Need To Know

Muharram 2026 In India: Check Out Date, Ashura And Public Holiday Details You Need To Know

Muharram 2026 is expected to be observed on June 26 in India, coinciding with Ashura. The gazetted holiday will close banks and government offices in many regions, while transport and commercial services continue normally. Final confirmation of the date depends on the official crescent moon sighting.

Muharram 2026 In India: Check Out Date, Ashura And Public Holiday Details You Need To Know (Via AI)
Muharram 2026 In India: Check Out Date, Ashura And Public Holiday Details You Need To Know (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-15 15:30 IST

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is one of the most significant periods in Islam and marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. In India, Muharram is also observed as a public holiday in many parts of the country, with religious gatherings, processions, and commemorations taking place to honor the occasion. As Muharram 2026 approaches, many people are looking for details about the holiday date, Ashura observance, and how public services may be affected.

Muharram 2026 Date In India

According to government holiday calendars, Muharram is expected to be observed on Friday, June 26, 2026. The day coincides with Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, which holds special religious significance for Muslims around the world.

However, since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the final date depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. Religious authorities will officially confirm the beginning of Muharram after moon sighting observations.

You Might Be Interested In

Current estimates suggest that 1 Muharram 1448 AH could begin around June 16 or June 17, making June 26 the likely date for Ashura in India.

Why Ashura Is Important

Ashura is among the most important days in the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, during the Battle of Karbala.

For many Muslims, especially within the Shia community, the day is observed through prayers, mourning gatherings, processions, and remembrance ceremonies that reflect on Imam Hussain’s sacrifice against injustice and oppression.

Across India, Ashura processions and religious events are organized in cities and towns, drawing large numbers of devotees.

Is Muharram A Public Holiday In India?

Yes, Muharram is listed as a gazetted holiday by the Central Government. As a result, central government offices, public sector institutions, banks, and post offices generally remain closed on the day.

Since Muharram 2026 falls on a Friday, many people may benefit from a three-day weekend when combined with Saturday and Sunday.

States Where Muharram May Not Be A Holiday

Although Muharram is recognized as a gazetted holiday at the national level, some states and union territories may not include it in their official holiday schedules.

These include – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry, Punjab, Sikkim, Uttarakhand.

Residents should check local government notifications for the final holiday status in their respective states.

What’s Open and What’s Closed?

  • Services Likely to Remain Closed
  • Bank branches
  • Central and state government offices
  • Post offices
  • Public sector institutions
  • Stock exchanges, including NSE and BSE
  • Services Expected to Function Normally
  • Airports and flights
  • Metro rail services
  • Buses and trains
  • Shopping malls and retail stores
  • Restaurants and entertainment venues
  • Online banking services
  • ATM networks

Travelers are unlikely to face major disruptions, as transport services generally continue operating on regular schedules.

Three-Day Weekend Opportunity

With Muharram expected on a Friday, many employees and students may enjoy an extended weekend. The holiday provides an opportunity for religious observance, family gatherings, short trips, and community events while commemorating one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar.

ALSO READ: Muharram 2026 Correct Date: Will The Crescent Moon Be Seen On June 16 Or 17 In India?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Muharram 2026 In India: Check Out Date, Ashura And Public Holiday Details You Need To Know
Tags: Ashura 2026 IndiaAshura significance Islamhome-hero-pos-13Islamic New Year 2026Muharram 2026 holiday detailsMuharram 2026 India dateMuharram bank holiday IndiaMuharram holiday states IndiaMuharram public holiday 2026

RELATED News

Muharram 2026: History, Significance and Why Do Muslims Mourn During Islam’s Sacred Month

Muharram 2026: Unique Traditions Across Different Countries

Muharram Special Recipes 2026: Delicious Traditional Dishes to Prepare at Home

15 June 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

5 Jobs AI Could Eliminate Within Decade

LATEST NEWS

Zahed Ur Rahman Stopped For Hours At IGI Airport, Skips India Visit

Real Madrid Transfer News: Marc Cucurella Joins Los Blancos From Chelsea in €69.5M Deal as Jose Mourinho Begins Squad Revamp

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Marksheet Download Steps, Passing Criteria and Latest Updates

Muharram 2026 In India: Check Out Date, Ashura And Public Holiday Details You Need To Know

Advance Tax Deadline June 15: Who Must Pay? Exemptions, Penalties And Key Rules

Mercedes-Benz Introduces 2026 S-Class In India

‘Supply Chain Is Vital to Healthcare and Public Welfare’: Gujarat Health Minister at Procurement Supply Chain Conference 2026

Delhi-NCR Weather Update for June 15, 2026

Highest Grossing Video Games In History

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 Expected Soon at msbte.ac.in, Check Scorecard Download Steps and Latest Updates

Muharram 2026 In India: Check Out Date, Ashura And Public Holiday Details You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Muharram 2026 In India: Check Out Date, Ashura And Public Holiday Details You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Muharram 2026 In India: Check Out Date, Ashura And Public Holiday Details You Need To Know
Muharram 2026 In India: Check Out Date, Ashura And Public Holiday Details You Need To Know
Muharram 2026 In India: Check Out Date, Ashura And Public Holiday Details You Need To Know
Muharram 2026 In India: Check Out Date, Ashura And Public Holiday Details You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS