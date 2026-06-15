Neeraj Chopra Returns at Doha Diamond League 2026; India Star Eyes Strong Comeback After Back Injury Recovery

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
formula 1 champion facebook ban Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Alexander Isak business news formula 1 champion facebook ban Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Alexander Isak business news formula 1 champion facebook ban Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Alexander Isak business news formula 1 champion facebook ban Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Alexander Isak business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
formula 1 champion facebook ban Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Alexander Isak business news formula 1 champion facebook ban Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Alexander Isak business news formula 1 champion facebook ban Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Alexander Isak business news formula 1 champion facebook ban Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Alexander Isak business news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Neeraj Chopra Returns at Doha Diamond League 2026; India Star Eyes Strong Comeback After Back Injury Recovery

Neeraj Chopra Returns at Doha Diamond League 2026; India Star Eyes Strong Comeback After Back Injury Recovery

Neeraj Chopra’s comeback has been confirmed as the Indian javelin star returns at the Doha Diamond League 2026 after recovering from a back injury. The Olympic medalist will compete against top athletes, including Anderson Peters and Rumesh Pathirage, ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Neeraj Chopra set to make a comeback at Doha Diamond League after recovering from back injury. Image Credit: ANI
Neeraj Chopra set to make a comeback at Doha Diamond League after recovering from back injury. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 16:13 IST

Neeraj Chopra in Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medalist, will launch his season on June 19 at the Doha Diamond League, thereby erasing all speculations about his comeback. It was only after his eighth-place finish at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo last year that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic medalist took a break from competitions. Chopra’s comeback was delayed as he was healing a back injury he got in Tokyo. It was made public a day after he was provisionally selected for the Commonwealth Games 2026 team by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Neeraj Chopra Comeback: Indian javelin throw star to feature in Doha Diamond League

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is all set to make a spectacular return at the Doha Diamond League 2026 in Qatar on Friday. The competition entry list featuring Chopra was announced by the event’s organizers on Monday. Neeraj Chopra will be playing in the Diamond League’s Doha leg for the fourth consecutive time. The Olympic gold medallist not only won the Doha Diamond League in 2023 with a throw of 88.67 meters but also finished second in 2024 with a throw of 88.36 meters and set a national record last year with a throw of 90.23 meters while ending up second behind Julian Weber of Germany.

Neeraj Chopra will be making a comeback to the field after recovering from a back injury that he suffered during his off-season training in Switzerland. His last appearance in the competitions was at the World Athletics Championships 2025 held in Tokyo this September. Following his tentative inclusion in India’s 32-person athletics team for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Neeraj Chopra’s participation in the Diamond League competition has been finally confirmed. Indian flair in the men’s javelin throw competition in Doha is sure to heighten the excitement and competitiveness of the event.

You Might Be Interested In

Top world-ranked athlete Rumesh Pathirage from Sri Lanka is all set to participate in Doha, whereas the Olympic champion from Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem, has been taken off the roster. Recently at the Rome Diamond League, the young athlete Rumesh Pathirage stunned everyone with a throw of 92.62 meters, and now he is heading to Doha.

Doha Diamond League: List of athletes participating

  • Neeraj Chopra (India)
  • Artur Felfner (Ukraine)
  • Ahmed Sameh Mohamed Hussein (Egypt)
  • Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka)
  • Anderson Peters (Grenada)
  • Curtis Thompson (United States of America)
  • Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)
  • Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)
  • Julius Yego (Kenya)

Also Read: India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Poor Form Continues as 15-Year-Old Falls for Another Low Score in Dambulla

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Neeraj Chopra Returns at Doha Diamond League 2026; India Star Eyes Strong Comeback After Back Injury Recovery
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026Doha Diamond League 2026India Athleticsjavelin throwneeraj chopraNeeraj Chopra comebackOlympic Medalist

RELATED News

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson Ruled Out With Knee Injury, Sussex Bowler Called Up as England’s Woes Deepen | Check Predicted Playing XI

Pakistan Cricket Shake-Up: Mohsin Naqvi Plans PCB Revamp, Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez Set for Key Advisory Roles

‘Not Sure India Will Go Far’: Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Bold Prediction On Harmanpreet Kaur’s Side Despite Victory vs PAK In T20 WC 2026 — WATCH Video

India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Poor Form Continues as 15-Year-Old Falls for Another Low Score in Dambulla

FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Sweden 5-1 Tunisia — Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Yasin Ayari Star in Dominant Victory

LATEST NEWS

Did Kim Kardashian Cheat On Lewis Hamilton? Here's The Truth

Neeraj Chopra Returns at Doha Diamond League 2026; India Star Eyes Strong Comeback After Back Injury Recovery

Elon Musk Eyes Quadrillionaire Status, Says It’s ‘Not Impossible’

Chanakya Niti: The One Strategy Successful People Never Reveal to Anyone

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Hall Ticket Download Steps and Exam Details

OnePlus Announces First N-Series Smartphone 'OnePlus N6'

Embassy Group calls REIT petition ‘recycled claim’; Bombay HC grants SEBI 6 weeks to examine representations

UK Social Media Ban: Why Keir Starmer Banned Instagram For Children Under 16

Zahed Ur Rahman Stopped For Hours At IGI Airport, Skips India Visit

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Marksheet Download Steps, Passing Criteria and Latest Updates

Neeraj Chopra Returns at Doha Diamond League 2026; India Star Eyes Strong Comeback After Back Injury Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Neeraj Chopra Returns at Doha Diamond League 2026; India Star Eyes Strong Comeback After Back Injury Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Neeraj Chopra Returns at Doha Diamond League 2026; India Star Eyes Strong Comeback After Back Injury Recovery
Neeraj Chopra Returns at Doha Diamond League 2026; India Star Eyes Strong Comeback After Back Injury Recovery
Neeraj Chopra Returns at Doha Diamond League 2026; India Star Eyes Strong Comeback After Back Injury Recovery
Neeraj Chopra Returns at Doha Diamond League 2026; India Star Eyes Strong Comeback After Back Injury Recovery

QUICK LINKS