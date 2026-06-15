Neeraj Chopra Returns at Doha Diamond League 2026; India Star Eyes Strong Comeback After Back Injury Recovery

Neeraj Chopra in Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medalist, will launch his season on June 19 at the Doha Diamond League, thereby erasing all speculations about his comeback. It was only after his eighth-place finish at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo last year that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic medalist took a break from competitions. Chopra’s comeback was delayed as he was healing a back injury he got in Tokyo. It was made public a day after he was provisionally selected for the Commonwealth Games 2026 team by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Neeraj Chopra Comeback: Indian javelin throw star to feature in Doha Diamond League

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is all set to make a spectacular return at the Doha Diamond League 2026 in Qatar on Friday. The competition entry list featuring Chopra was announced by the event’s organizers on Monday. Neeraj Chopra will be playing in the Diamond League’s Doha leg for the fourth consecutive time. The Olympic gold medallist not only won the Doha Diamond League in 2023 with a throw of 88.67 meters but also finished second in 2024 with a throw of 88.36 meters and set a national record last year with a throw of 90.23 meters while ending up second behind Julian Weber of Germany.

Neeraj Chopra will be making a comeback to the field after recovering from a back injury that he suffered during his off-season training in Switzerland. His last appearance in the competitions was at the World Athletics Championships 2025 held in Tokyo this September. Following his tentative inclusion in India’s 32-person athletics team for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Neeraj Chopra’s participation in the Diamond League competition has been finally confirmed. Indian flair in the men’s javelin throw competition in Doha is sure to heighten the excitement and competitiveness of the event.

Top world-ranked athlete Rumesh Pathirage from Sri Lanka is all set to participate in Doha, whereas the Olympic champion from Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem, has been taken off the roster. Recently at the Rome Diamond League, the young athlete Rumesh Pathirage stunned everyone with a throw of 92.62 meters, and now he is heading to Doha.

Doha Diamond League: List of athletes participating

Neeraj Chopra (India)

Artur Felfner (Ukraine)

Ahmed Sameh Mohamed Hussein (Egypt)

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka)

Anderson Peters (Grenada)

Curtis Thompson (United States of America)

Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)

Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)

Julius Yego (Kenya)

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