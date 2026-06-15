Has Iran Won More In The US Deal? Hormuz Transit Fee Clause Draws Attention Over Tehran’s Biggest Gain

Fresh details emerging from the reported US-Iran understanding have raised new questions about who gained more from the deal, particularly regarding the future of the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, the final text of the agreement gives explicit recognition to the role of Iran and Oman in determining the future administration of maritime services in the strategic waterway. They said the language effectively acknowledges Tehran’s right to collect related service fees, a point that could be seen as a significant diplomatic gain for Iran after nearly four months of conflict with the United States.

As per reports, the revelation comes even as US President Donald Trump publicly declared that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open and operate “toll free” following the agreement. However, details emerging from Iranian sources suggest the final wording may leave considerable authority in the hands of Tehran and Muscat over how maritime services are managed in the future.

Changes in final text raise questions over who secured the bigger win

According to the source quoted by Fars News Agency, important revisions were made during the final stage of negotiations. These changes reportedly strengthened references to Iranian and Omani authority over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.

“In the final moments of the negotiations, the text of the memorandum underwent changes that definitively and explicitly emphasized the exercise of Iran-Oman sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz,” the source said. The person added that earlier drafts already contained provisions designed to protect Iran’s authority and arrangements in the waterway, but the final version went much further.

Maritime services clause becomes a key point of debate

The source said the final wording specifically states that the “future administration of maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz” will be determined by Iran and Oman. According to the account, the revised text explicitly recognises Tehran and Muscat as the authorities responsible for deciding how such services will be managed going forward.

Iran and the United States have reached an agreement aimed at ending almost four months of war and opening the door to detailed talks on Iran‘s nuclear programme and sanctions relief. So far, only limited information has been released officially. Iranian media outlets have published what they describe as elements of a 14-point agreement, but full details remain undisclosed.

As per reports, before the announcement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the contents would only become public after the agreement is formally signed. Until then, debate is likely to continue over whether the Hormuz provisions represent a major concession to Tehran and whether Iran has emerged from the negotiations with more influence over one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.

Also Read: ‘Let Oil Flow’: Trump Claims Iran-US Deal Signed, Announces End Of Naval Blockade In Hormuz