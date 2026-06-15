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Home > India News > ‘Hope This Will Restore Stability’: PM Modi Welcomes US–Iran Peace Deal After 100 Days Of Conflict, Calls For Sustainable Final Agreement

‘Hope This Will Restore Stability’: PM Modi Welcomes US–Iran Peace Deal After 100 Days Of Conflict, Calls For Sustainable Final Agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US–Iran peace understanding, calling for stability in West Asia and freedom of navigation. The deal, announced by Washington and Tehran, is seen as a major diplomatic breakthrough, with global leaders hoping it will ease tensions and restore economic balance.

'Hope This Will Restore Stability': PM Modi Welcomes US–Iran Peace Deal After 100 Days Of Conflict, Calls For Sustainable Final Agreement (Via X, Canva)
'Hope This Will Restore Stability': PM Modi Welcomes US–Iran Peace Deal After 100 Days Of Conflict, Calls For Sustainable Final Agreement (Via X, Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-15 13:57 IST

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the recent understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at de-escalating tensions in West Asia. He said India sees the development as a positive step and hopes it will lead to lasting peace and stability in the region. In a post on X, PM Modi noted that the ongoing conflict had caused widespread economic disruption and loss of lives across several countries. He stressed that restoring peace is essential not only for regional stability but also for global economic recovery.

Call For Freedom Of Navigation

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and commerce in key sea routes. He said India expects the implementation of the understanding to support safer maritime movement and reduce risks to global trade.

Push For Final & Sustainable Agreement

While welcoming the breakthrough, PM Modi said that further discussions are still needed on unresolved issues. He expressed hope that continued dialogue would lead to a durable and comprehensive agreement acceptable to all sides.

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The announcement of a peace deal between Washington and Tehran was made by US President Donald Trump, who described it as a step toward “peace and security” in West Asia. The agreement is also expected to reopen strategic energy routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran Outlines Conditions Ahead Of Signing

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the deal and said the formal signing is expected in Switzerland. He added that Iran will proceed with further negotiations only after verifying US commitments, including lifting restrictions and releasing assets.

Global Reactions Welcome Agreement

The European Union leadership, along with several global stakeholders, has welcomed the development. Leaders have called for full and swift implementation, saying the agreement could ease energy market pressures and restore stability in a region critical to global trade.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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‘Hope This Will Restore Stability’: PM Modi Welcomes US–Iran Peace Deal After 100 Days Of Conflict, Calls For Sustainable Final Agreement
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‘Hope This Will Restore Stability’: PM Modi Welcomes US–Iran Peace Deal After 100 Days Of Conflict, Calls For Sustainable Final Agreement
‘Hope This Will Restore Stability’: PM Modi Welcomes US–Iran Peace Deal After 100 Days Of Conflict, Calls For Sustainable Final Agreement
‘Hope This Will Restore Stability’: PM Modi Welcomes US–Iran Peace Deal After 100 Days Of Conflict, Calls For Sustainable Final Agreement
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