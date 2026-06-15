‘Hope This Will Restore Stability’: PM Modi Welcomes US–Iran Peace Deal After 100 Days Of Conflict, Calls For Sustainable Final Agreement

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the recent understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at de-escalating tensions in West Asia. He said India sees the development as a positive step and hopes it will lead to lasting peace and stability in the region. In a post on X, PM Modi noted that the ongoing conflict had caused widespread economic disruption and loss of lives across several countries. He stressed that restoring peace is essential not only for regional stability but also for global economic recovery.

Call For Freedom Of Navigation

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and commerce in key sea routes. He said India expects the implementation of the understanding to support safer maritime movement and reduce risks to global trade.

Push For Final & Sustainable Agreement

While welcoming the breakthrough, PM Modi said that further discussions are still needed on unresolved issues. He expressed hope that continued dialogue would lead to a durable and comprehensive agreement acceptable to all sides.

The announcement of a peace deal between Washington and Tehran was made by US President Donald Trump, who described it as a step toward “peace and security” in West Asia. The agreement is also expected to reopen strategic energy routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.

I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries. India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2026

Iran Outlines Conditions Ahead Of Signing

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the deal and said the formal signing is expected in Switzerland. He added that Iran will proceed with further negotiations only after verifying US commitments, including lifting restrictions and releasing assets.

Global Reactions Welcome Agreement

The European Union leadership, along with several global stakeholders, has welcomed the development. Leaders have called for full and swift implementation, saying the agreement could ease energy market pressures and restore stability in a region critical to global trade.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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