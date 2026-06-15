UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Hall Ticket Download Steps and Exam Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2026 admit card soon. Examination will begin on June 22, and candidates who have registered for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test are waiting for the hall ticket to be issued on the official website as soon as it gets activated. The UGC NET June session constitutes one of the most important higher education examinations in India and is a gateway to achieving assistant professor eligibility, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and admission to PhD programmes in universities and research institutions across India.

When will UGC NET June 2026 admit card be released

Although NTA has not announced a specific date, NTA is likely to issue the admit card in the next few days, and the examination starts on June 22. Previously, the agency had released the city intimation slip on June 10. Students must remember that the city slip is also a preliminary information document and is not eligible for being used for admission to the examination hall. The admit card will have all the information of the examination centre, reporting time, examination shift and other important instructions.

How to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2026

When the hall ticket link is released candidates can do the following steps:

Go to the official UGC NET site.

Click on the UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card link.

Fill in the application number and password or date of birth.

Click on submit button.

Download the admit card which appears on the screen.

Print several copies for future reference.

Candidates are recommended to keep a copy of the hall ticket in digital form for any last-minute glitches.

What information will UGC NET hall ticket contain

The admit card will have all the details about the candidate and examination. The information in the admit card will include the name of the candidate, application number, roll number, photograph, subject, examination date, reporting time, shift time and the address of the examination centre. The document will also have other important instructions and the order of NTA issued for candidates on examining day. Candidates are requested to check all the information as soon as they download admit card and report immediately if they find any discrepancy.

Why is the UGC NET Admit Card necessary

The admit card is a compulsory document to enter the examination hall. Without a valid hall ticket and approval photo ID, it will be impossible to appear for the exam. NTA has directed to candidates to bring the two documents as may be directed by them to the examination venue. In case of the absence of one of them, there will be no permission to enter the examination hall irrespective of the registration status of the candidate. The paper also confirms the candidate’s allotted exam centre and test schedule as well.

What is the pattern of UGC NET June 2026 exam

UGC NET exam will be conducted through computer-based mode from 22nd to 30th June Both papers are conducted in a single sitting of 3 hours without any break. Paper 1 is about teaching and research aptitude. Paper 2 is about subject-wise knowledge. As there is no break in between, experts say that candidates should now manage their time and exam strategy while finally preparing for the exam.

Why UGC NET will be essential for JRF and assistant professor qualifications

For thousands of aspirants, UGC NET is more than a simple qualifying exam. Not only does it open up the doors for one to become an assistant professor in higher education institutes, but it also qualifies the best scholars to be selected for the Junior Research Fellowship. Since this fellowship provides financial support for pursuing doctoral and advanced research, it becomes invaluable for those aspiring for careers in academic and research sectors. The closer the exam dates are, the better the candidates will be on keeping a close eye on official notifications and making sure to have their login credentials handy and download the admit card at the earliest release.

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