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Home > Business News > Is Trillionaire Elon Musk Eyeing To Become A Quadrillionaire? SpaceX Founder Says Moon, Mars Factories Hold The Key

Is Trillionaire Elon Musk Eyeing To Become A Quadrillionaire? SpaceX Founder Says Moon, Mars Factories Hold The Key

Elon Musk says becoming a quadrillionaire is “not impossible,” but believes it would require factories on the Moon and Mars and a future economy based on “mass and energy” rather than dollars.

Elon Musk on becoming the first quadrillionaire (Image: AI-generated)
Elon Musk on becoming the first quadrillionaire (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 16:10 IST

Elon Musk has already made history by becoming the world’s first trillionaire, but his latest comments have hinted towards if he could he one day become a quadrillionaire. The billionaire entrepreneur believes the idea is not entirely out of reach, though he says such a future would depend on humanity expanding far beyond Earth. Speaking on X, Elon Musk suggested that reaching such extraordinary wealth would require industrial-scale development on the Moon and Mars, along with an entirely different economic system than the one used today. The discussion began after a social media user pointed out that Elon Musk would need another $998.9 trillion to hit the quadrillionaire mark. Responding to the post, Musk wrote, “Not impossible, but definitely requires factories on the Moon and Mars to achieve.” He added, “By then, I don’t think dollars will be used as currency. Just mass and energy.”

From trillionaire milestone to a future beyond Earth’s economy

The comments closely mirror remarks Elon Musk made ahead of SpaceX’s blockbuster public listing. At the time, critics argued that his enormous performance-based equity package could eventually make him the world’s first multi-trillionaire. Musk replied that the compensation would be a “good deal” if humanity progressed toward a Kardashev II civilization, a theoretical stage where a civilisation can harness energy on a stellar scale.

He had also said then, “Won’t be using dollars for currency at that point, just mass and energy.” The latest remarks suggest Elon Musk still views future wealth not through today’s financial systems but through the lens of space-based industry, energy production and planetary expansion.

SpaceX boom fuels bigger ambitions for Moon and Mars

The conversation comes just days after SpaceX completed a record-breaking stock market debut. The company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, selling 555.6 million shares at $135 each and raising $75 billion in the largest IPO ever recorded. The stock opened at $150, climbed to $176.52 during trading and closed at $160.95, up 19 percent.

The debut valued SpaceX at more than $2.1 trillion, making it the sixth-most valuable public company in the United States. According to Forbes estimates, the listing pushed Elon Musk’s personal fortune to roughly $1.1 trillion, officially making Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

Elon Musk’s prediction about SpaceX revenue

On Sunday, Elon Musk made another bold prediction, writing, “I think SpaceX might be able to reach approximately $1T revenue in 2030.” He has increasingly spoken about a future involving “Moon City”, lunar factories and off-Earth infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence and manufacturing.

For now, however, those goals remain highly speculative. SpaceX still needs to prove full Starship reusability, dramatically reduce launch costs and commercialise technologies that have yet to be tested at the scale Elon Musk envisions. While the path to becoming a quadrillionaire remains distant, Elon Musk believes it starts with building industries beyond Earth itself.

Also Read: India’s Retail Inflation Accelerates To 3.93% In May, Fuel And Food Prices Drive Surge   

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Is Trillionaire Elon Musk Eyeing To Become A Quadrillionaire? SpaceX Founder Says Moon, Mars Factories Hold The Key

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Is Trillionaire Elon Musk Eyeing To Become A Quadrillionaire? SpaceX Founder Says Moon, Mars Factories Hold The Key

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Is Trillionaire Elon Musk Eyeing To Become A Quadrillionaire? SpaceX Founder Says Moon, Mars Factories Hold The Key
Is Trillionaire Elon Musk Eyeing To Become A Quadrillionaire? SpaceX Founder Says Moon, Mars Factories Hold The Key
Is Trillionaire Elon Musk Eyeing To Become A Quadrillionaire? SpaceX Founder Says Moon, Mars Factories Hold The Key
Is Trillionaire Elon Musk Eyeing To Become A Quadrillionaire? SpaceX Founder Says Moon, Mars Factories Hold The Key

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