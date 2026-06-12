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Home > World News > What Is Elon Musk’s Net Worth? How SpaceX’s Historic IPO Boosted His Fortune

What Is Elon Musk’s Net Worth? How SpaceX’s Historic IPO Boosted His Fortune

Elon Musk has become the world's first trillionaire after SpaceX's record $75 billion IPO significantly boosted the value of his stake in the company.

Elon Musk networth (Image: AI-generated)
Elon Musk networth (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 14:56 IST

With his net worth about to reach the staggering mark of $1.1 trillion through SpaceX’s successful initial public offering (IPO), Elon Musk is set to become the first person in history to break into the trillionaire’s club. The milestone achievement for the entrepreneur came after SpaceX held its IPO that made history, according to Reuters, as the largest IPO in history, thus raising the valuation of Musk’s share in the conglomerate to dizzying heights. According to the figures published by Reuters, which is based on corporate records and estimates from Forbes, once SpaceX makes its stock market debut, the net worth of Elon Musk will go beyond $1.1 trillion mark. Musk is currently known as the richest man on Earth with his net worth estimated at about $971 billion.

A fortune that now stands far above every other billionaire

The scale of Musk’s wealth is difficult to compare with any individual. Before the SpaceX listing, the second-richest person in the world was Alphabet co-founder Larry Page, whose net worth stood at about $304 billion. That means Musk was already more than three times richer than his closest rival.

The latest surge pushes Elon Musk net worth into a category of its own. His personal fortune is now larger than the annual economic output of several countries. International Monetary Fund estimates put Taiwan’s economy at about $976.7 billion, meaning Musk is now richer than an economy that has become a global hub for artificial intelligence chips and semiconductor manufacturing. His fortune is also equivalent to roughly one-fourth of India’s GDP, which the IMF estimates at around $4.15 trillion.

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How the biggest IPO in history became the main driver of Elon Musk net worth

The majority of the increase in wealth came from SpaceX. Reuters reported that SpaceX conducted an IPO, becoming the most successful with the amount of money raised reaching a total of $75 billion, making the stock market offering the largest in history. As for Elon Musk, before his company went public, Forbes estimated his wealth to be at $780 billion.

The value of Elon Musk’s investment in SpaceX has shot up to around $866 billion thanks to the IPO, making it a bigger contributor to his net worth compared to other sources. The total earnings by Elon Musk in his businesses like Tesla are projected to make his net worth exceed $1.1 trillion.

As per Reuters Matt Durot, deputy editor of Forbes Wealth, said that “The second richest person has been hovering around $300 billion, so about less than one-third of what Musk can potentially be worth tomorrow, and only one other person, (Oracle founder) Larry Ellison, has ever been worth $400 billion.” 

From South Africa to the world’s first trillionaire

Elon Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa, in 1971 to a Canadian mother and South African father. He went on to attend the University of Pennsylvania where he earned a degree in 1997. Throughout his career, Elon has created many businesses and has become a globally recognized businessman as a result.

Much of the growth in Elon Musk net worth can be traced to Tesla and SpaceX. At Tesla, where he became CEO in 2008, Musk helped push electric vehicles from a niche product into the mainstream, forcing traditional automakers to speed up their own EV programmes.

“He renewed the world’s respect for American ingenuity in automotive engineering,” Bob Lutz, former vice chairman of General Motors, told Reuters.

The growing empire and the powerful ‘Elon premium’

Musk’s business ventures also include Neuralink, the developer of brain-computer interface devices, and The Boring Company, an urban transit firm. Musk’s footprint in social media is also notable after purchasing the company Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion and renaming it X.

The net worth of Elon Musk is seen by many investors as more than just the total market value of his company. Experts call it “Elon premium,” which means that the high valuation of his firms should be justified by Musk’s vision, drive and ability to create disruptive companies.

“Much like Tesla, SpaceX is a bet on Elon Musk,” Matt Kennedy, senior strategist at Renaissance Capital, a provider of IPO-focused research and ETFs, told Reuters. “A market cap of $1.5 trillion-$2 trillion would certainly throw all traditional valuation methodologies out the window, and is instead best characterised as the ‘Elon Musk premium’,” Kennedy said.

With SpaceX now emerging as the largest contributor to Elon Musk net worth, the billionaire has reached a milestone that no individual has ever achieved before. The IPO has not only reshaped global wealth rankings but has also created the world’s first trillionaire, placing Musk in a financial league entirely of his own.

Also Read: Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? How SpaceX IPO Can Make History

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What Is Elon Musk’s Net Worth? How SpaceX’s Historic IPO Boosted His Fortune
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What Is Elon Musk’s Net Worth? How SpaceX’s Historic IPO Boosted His Fortune
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