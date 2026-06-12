LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? How SpaceX IPO Can Make History

Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? How SpaceX IPO Can Make History

SpaceX IPO: Will Elon Musk become the world's first trillionaire? Here's how the SpaceX IPO, valued at $1.77 trillion, could push his net worth beyond $1 trillion and reshape wealth history.

World's first trillionaire Elon Musk now has more wealth than Taiwan's GDP
World's first trillionaire Elon Musk now has more wealth than Taiwan's GDP

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 10:05 IST

SpaceX IPO: In a monumental first-ever event, an individual is predicted to become the first trillionaire in history, and that individual will be none other than Elon Musk. According to the entrepreneurial billionaire’s wealth, he would be considered one as soon as his rocket-launch venture, SpaceX, goes public in what promises to be the largest stock offering of all time. As a result of achieving a valuation that investors were willing to support with as much as $1.77 trillion, Musk’s wealth is projected to easily exceed one trillion dollars, making him the richest person in the world by an astonishing margin and the first trillionaire in history, thanks to the SpaceX IPO.

What Is Elon Musk’s Net Worth?

Even without the stock market IPO, SpaceX would have still put Elon Musk in the top. As of the 11th of June, 2026, Forbes’ richest billionaires tracker declared the businessman to be worth just over $982.6 billion, more than Taiwan’s GDP. He owns large parts of Tesla and SpaceX, as well as The Boring Company, xAI, Neuralink and X. Tesla is still a huge part of his fortune, but the SpaceX listing is expected to be the single biggest driver of his wealth.

Analysts believe Musk’s net worth could surpass $1 trillion, making him the first trillionaire of the modern era, with SpaceX’s IPO pegged at roughly $1.77 trillion.

You Might Be Interested In

SpaceX IPO Could Alter Wealth History

Space Exploration Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, priced its initial public offering at $135 a share ahead of its Nasdaq debut. The offering is expected to raise around $75 billion, one of the largest IPOs in the annals of financial markets.

At the valuation of the IPO of about $1.77 trillion, SpaceX is instantly one of the world’s most valuable companies. The listing has also dramatically increased the value of Musk’s stake in the company, which is still his most valuable asset.

Musk owns about 6.42 billion shares of Class A and Class B stock, according to the company’s newest prospectus. But under the double-class share structure, he has more than 85% of the voting power in SpaceX and would therefore still retain majority control even once the company goes public.

So How Much Is Elon Musk Worth When SpaceX Goes Public

Musk’s net worth after the SpaceX IPO will really depend on how the shares trade once they start trading, but early estimates have Musk right on the verge of a trillion-dollar valuation.

Calculations show that, based on the IPO pricing, Musk’s stake in SpaceX alone is worth about $866 billion. Analysts say his total net worth, counting his stakes at Tesla and other companies, could exceed $1 trillion and possibly top $1.1 trillion if shares of SpaceX keep rising after trading starts.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index reckons that Musk’s net worth could jump by around $275 billion from the IPO, bringing his fortune close to $1 trillion.

None of Musk’s closest rivals are even close. According to Forbes’ real-time billionaires index, Alphabet co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are estimated to be worth about $292 billion and $270 billion, respectively. Combined, they still don’t come close to Musk’s estimated wealth.

How SpaceX Became The Biggest Driver Of Musk’s Wealth

While Tesla has long been tied to Musk’s fortune, SpaceX has increasingly become the crown jewel of his business empire.

Founded in 2002, the rocket and satellite company has revolutionised the commercial space industry with reusable rockets, satellite internet services and government contracts. Its valuation has shot up recently as demand for its Starlink satellite network and launch services keeps growing.

The IPO will be the first time public investors can directly invest in SpaceX, unlocking a massive amount of paper wealth for existing shareholders, especially Musk.

But Musk won’t be able to cash out immediately. Most of his wealth gains will remain on paper for now since his SpaceX shares are subject to a lock-up of more than 12 months after listing.

Musk’s Growing Empire: Beyond Tesla & SpaceX

Musk’s wealth goes far beyond electric cars and rockets.

He owns about 12% of Tesla and has options that could significantly increase his stake. He is also the owner of artificial intelligence company xAI, social media platform X (formerly Twitter), brain-chip start-up Neuralink and tunnelling venture The Boring Company.

In 2025 Musk merged X and xAI, which made the combined business valued at over 113 billion, and it was bought back by SpaceX for an estimated 1.25 trillion.

Together, the companies comprise one of the largest privately held business empires in modern history.

A New Age Of Billionaire Wealth?

The SpaceX IPO may only be the beginning.

Market participants are also closely watching major artificial intelligence companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, for potential listings. Both are rumoured to be considering going public with valuations close to $1 trillion.

If those offerings are successful, the concentration of wealth among technology founders could reach levels never before seen.

But the spotlight belongs to Elon Musk, for now. SpaceX is primed to ring the Nasdaq opening bell, and the world’s wealthiest individual is poised for a milestone that once seemed out of reach — becoming the first-ever trillionaire.

Also Read: SpaceX IPO: Can Indian Investors Buy Shares? Check Listing Date, IPO Price, Valuation, And More

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? How SpaceX IPO Can Make History
Tags: business newselon muskhome-hero-pos-4ipospacex

RELATED News

Stock Market Outlook Today: Can Sensex, Nifty End The Week Higher?

Stocks To Watch On June 12: Adani Enterprises, Infosys, SBI, Cipla, Vedanta, TCS

TradeFlock Announces India’s 10 Most Influential Healthcare Leaders 2026

Col Mr. Sitanshu Sadangi and Ms. Rani Panwar Crowned Winners at Senior Fashion Pageant India 2026 Grand Finale

10 Best CEOs in India 2026 Officially Announced By TradeFlock Magazine

LATEST NEWS

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2026 Out: Check Revised Marks, Scorecard and Latest Updates

Delhi Weather Today 12 June: IMD Red Alert for Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? How SpaceX IPO Can Make History

Who Was Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Eldest Child Dies At 47 After Years In Coma

England Cricket Alcohol Ban? Rob Key Refuses to Back Ben Stokes as Test Captain After Nightclub Incident With Gus Atkinson | WATCH Video

MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Know How to Check Marksheet, Official Websites, and Latest Updates

Kerala Weather Today June 12: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Ernakulam, Idukki, Yellow Alert In 6 Districts

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Check Result PDF, Cut-Off, Mains Process and Latest Updates

Chennai Power Cut 12 June: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas

TMC Split: Full List Of 19 Rebel MPs Who Wrote To Lok Sabha Speaker

Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? How SpaceX IPO Can Make History

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? How SpaceX IPO Can Make History

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? How SpaceX IPO Can Make History
Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? How SpaceX IPO Can Make History
Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? How SpaceX IPO Can Make History
Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? How SpaceX IPO Can Make History

QUICK LINKS