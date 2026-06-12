Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? How SpaceX IPO Can Make History

SpaceX IPO: In a monumental first-ever event, an individual is predicted to become the first trillionaire in history, and that individual will be none other than Elon Musk. According to the entrepreneurial billionaire’s wealth, he would be considered one as soon as his rocket-launch venture, SpaceX, goes public in what promises to be the largest stock offering of all time. As a result of achieving a valuation that investors were willing to support with as much as $1.77 trillion, Musk’s wealth is projected to easily exceed one trillion dollars, making him the richest person in the world by an astonishing margin and the first trillionaire in history, thanks to the SpaceX IPO.

What Is Elon Musk’s Net Worth?

Even without the stock market IPO, SpaceX would have still put Elon Musk in the top. As of the 11th of June, 2026, Forbes’ richest billionaires tracker declared the businessman to be worth just over $982.6 billion, more than Taiwan’s GDP. He owns large parts of Tesla and SpaceX, as well as The Boring Company, xAI, Neuralink and X. Tesla is still a huge part of his fortune, but the SpaceX listing is expected to be the single biggest driver of his wealth.

Analysts believe Musk’s net worth could surpass $1 trillion, making him the first trillionaire of the modern era, with SpaceX’s IPO pegged at roughly $1.77 trillion.

SpaceX IPO Could Alter Wealth History

Space Exploration Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, priced its initial public offering at $135 a share ahead of its Nasdaq debut. The offering is expected to raise around $75 billion, one of the largest IPOs in the annals of financial markets.

At the valuation of the IPO of about $1.77 trillion, SpaceX is instantly one of the world’s most valuable companies. The listing has also dramatically increased the value of Musk’s stake in the company, which is still his most valuable asset.

Musk owns about 6.42 billion shares of Class A and Class B stock, according to the company’s newest prospectus. But under the double-class share structure, he has more than 85% of the voting power in SpaceX and would therefore still retain majority control even once the company goes public.

So How Much Is Elon Musk Worth When SpaceX Goes Public

Musk’s net worth after the SpaceX IPO will really depend on how the shares trade once they start trading, but early estimates have Musk right on the verge of a trillion-dollar valuation.

Calculations show that, based on the IPO pricing, Musk’s stake in SpaceX alone is worth about $866 billion. Analysts say his total net worth, counting his stakes at Tesla and other companies, could exceed $1 trillion and possibly top $1.1 trillion if shares of SpaceX keep rising after trading starts.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index reckons that Musk’s net worth could jump by around $275 billion from the IPO, bringing his fortune close to $1 trillion.

None of Musk’s closest rivals are even close. According to Forbes’ real-time billionaires index, Alphabet co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are estimated to be worth about $292 billion and $270 billion, respectively. Combined, they still don’t come close to Musk’s estimated wealth.

How SpaceX Became The Biggest Driver Of Musk’s Wealth

While Tesla has long been tied to Musk’s fortune, SpaceX has increasingly become the crown jewel of his business empire.

Founded in 2002, the rocket and satellite company has revolutionised the commercial space industry with reusable rockets, satellite internet services and government contracts. Its valuation has shot up recently as demand for its Starlink satellite network and launch services keeps growing.

The IPO will be the first time public investors can directly invest in SpaceX, unlocking a massive amount of paper wealth for existing shareholders, especially Musk.

But Musk won’t be able to cash out immediately. Most of his wealth gains will remain on paper for now since his SpaceX shares are subject to a lock-up of more than 12 months after listing.

Musk’s Growing Empire: Beyond Tesla & SpaceX

Musk’s wealth goes far beyond electric cars and rockets.

He owns about 12% of Tesla and has options that could significantly increase his stake. He is also the owner of artificial intelligence company xAI, social media platform X (formerly Twitter), brain-chip start-up Neuralink and tunnelling venture The Boring Company.

In 2025 Musk merged X and xAI, which made the combined business valued at over 113 billion, and it was bought back by SpaceX for an estimated 1.25 trillion.

Together, the companies comprise one of the largest privately held business empires in modern history.

A New Age Of Billionaire Wealth?

The SpaceX IPO may only be the beginning.

Market participants are also closely watching major artificial intelligence companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, for potential listings. Both are rumoured to be considering going public with valuations close to $1 trillion.

If those offerings are successful, the concentration of wealth among technology founders could reach levels never before seen.

But the spotlight belongs to Elon Musk, for now. SpaceX is primed to ring the Nasdaq opening bell, and the world’s wealthiest individual is poised for a milestone that once seemed out of reach — becoming the first-ever trillionaire.

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