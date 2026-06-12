LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news delhi Estadio Azteca Delhi NCR Weather Emraan Hashmi John Healey latest Pranit More news crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil business news delhi Estadio Azteca Delhi NCR Weather Emraan Hashmi John Healey latest Pranit More news crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil business news delhi Estadio Azteca Delhi NCR Weather Emraan Hashmi John Healey latest Pranit More news crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil business news delhi Estadio Azteca Delhi NCR Weather Emraan Hashmi John Healey latest Pranit More news crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news delhi Estadio Azteca Delhi NCR Weather Emraan Hashmi John Healey latest Pranit More news crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil business news delhi Estadio Azteca Delhi NCR Weather Emraan Hashmi John Healey latest Pranit More news crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil business news delhi Estadio Azteca Delhi NCR Weather Emraan Hashmi John Healey latest Pranit More news crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil business news delhi Estadio Azteca Delhi NCR Weather Emraan Hashmi John Healey latest Pranit More news crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Stocks To Watch Today June 12: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Vedanta, TCS, Dabur In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today June 12: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Vedanta, TCS, Dabur In Focus Today

Stocks to watch today, June 12, 2026: Infosys, TCS, SBI, Vedanta, Dabur, Adani Enterprises, Cyient, Cipla and GNG Electronics remain in focus.

Stocks In Focus Today June 12: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Vedanta, Dabur To Watch
Stocks In Focus Today June 12: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Vedanta, Dabur To Watch

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 07:44 IST

Stocks To Watch Today, June 12, 2026: Several stocks are expected to be under the spotlight on Dalal Street on June 12 due to corporate actions, stake sales, acquisitions, buybacks, and regulatory actions. Here are the top stocks to watch out for today.

IT & Technology Stocks

Infosys

Infosys has also played a role in the development of the CMMI AI Maturity Framework and has recently completed a pilot assessment. The initiative strengthens the company’s AI governance and enterprise AI deployment capabilities.

You Might Be Interested In

TCS 

TCS has entered into a global partnership with Anthropic to accelerate enterprises’ adoption of artificial intelligence. Companies will partner with one another to build and scale AI-driven business solutions.

Happiest Minds Technologies

The firm introduced its own agentic AI platform, called Rel(AI) Build, and announced a new framework to embed AI in the software development lifecycle and raise productivity.

Cyient 

Cyient has fixed June 17 as the record date for its Rs 720 crore share buyback, which may keep the engineering and technology stock in the investors’ radar.

Affle 3i 

The digital advertising and AI solutions company has won an Indian patent for its conversational AI monitoring system, adding to the intellectual property it already owns in the US.

Financial Services & Banking

SBI

The government appoints Sanjay Lohia as director on SBI’s central board with immediate effect. Investors are watching closely for the leadership appointments in state-owned banks.

Tata Capital 

The NBFC has privately placed Rs 2030 crore worth of non-convertible debentures, indicating an ongoing fund-raising exercise before its expected entry into the capital markets.

Edelweiss Financial

Edelweiss pre-closed its NCD issue early, citing strong investor response. The issue was initially set to stay open until June 19.

Federal Bank 

Federal Bank has launched a new FCNR deposit product, ‘FCNR Max’, for NRI customers to boost its overseas deposit franchise.

Adani Group & Infrastructure

Adani Enterprises

The Adani Group’s fast-growing data centre and digital infrastructure business got a boost with the acquisition of Madhuvanti Build Estate for Rs 765 crore by AdaniConneX.

Metals, Mining & Resources

Vedanta

Vedanta’s demerger story continues to be in the limelight with four newly created entities covering aluminium, power, oil & gas and iron & steel to be listed on 15 June.

NLC India 

Apart from the government’s recent stake sale, NLC India has collaborated with CSIR-CECRI for the development of technologies for extraction and processing of critical minerals, which is an important strategic area.

Maithan Alloys

NCLT has approved the merger of subsidiary companies Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys and Ierro Alloys with the group, which will result in streamlining Maithan Alloys’ corporate structure.

Oil India 

Oil India has signed a framework agreement with Canada’s PTRC for carbon capture, geothermal energy and other clean-energy technologies.

Deccan Gold

The work on the company’s Kyrgyzstan gold project is progressing quickly, and the asset is nearing commercial production, it added.

Consumer & Healthcare Stocks

Dabur India

The US FDA has issued an import alert on part of Dabur’s Silvassa facility. The company said the affected unit generates only a small portion of its revenue, and domestic operations are unaffected.

Cipla

Cipla’s Goa manufacturing facility has received Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the US FDA, which means there are no major regulatory concerns after inspection.

Avanti Feeds Ltd.

As part of its foreign expansion, the aquaculture firm sanctioned an investment of EUR 400,000 in its subsidiary in the Netherlands.

Industrials, Chemicals & Manufacturing

Astral

Astral, through its wholly owned subsidiary Astral Chemie, would buy a 60 per cent stake in Differentiated and Sustainable Solutions LLP for Rs 39.11 crore to expand its speciality chemicals portfolio.

PCBL Chemical

PCBL commissioned a 20,000 MTPA production line at its Mundra facility, which has helped the company to enter higher-value printing and speciality applications.

Anupam Rasayan 

The speciality chemicals company has commercialised Ethyl Trifluoroacetate (ETFA) via flow chemistry, another addition to its high-value product basket.

Centum Electronics 

A French court approved the restructuring of sister company Centum T&S, clearing the way for disposal of core business activities and easing some uncertainty around the unit.

Travel, Railways & Tourism

IRCTC

The government appointed Rajneesh Narain as director (finance), filling an important management position at the railway ticketing and tourism business.

Stocks With Institutional Activity

GNG Electronics

Promoter Vidhi S. Khandelwal sold 3.94% stake for around Rs 175 crore. Goldman Sachs and some mutual funds were among the institutional investors that largely absorbed the shares.

Lenskart

Global and domestic institutions have bought a 2.3% stake in the eyewear company from existing investor Platinum Jasmine in a block deal worth over Rs 1,960 crore, highlighting the sustained interest among investors in the company.

CDSL

CDSL and NSE Clearing were recognised for strengthening regulatory compliance and post-trade risk management in a development that could boost investor sentiment.

Top Stocks That Are Likely To Be In Focus Today

Infosys, TCS, Happiest Minds, SBI, Tata Capital, Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, NLC India, Dabur India, Cipla, Astral, GNG Electronics & Lenskart.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: SpaceX IPO: Can Indian Investors Buy Shares? Check Listing Date, IPO Price, Valuation, And More

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch Today June 12: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Vedanta, TCS, Dabur In Focus Today
Tags: business newshome-hero-pos-4Stocks To Watch

RELATED News

Col Mr. Sitanshu Sadangi and Ms. Rani Panwar Crowned Winners at Senior Fashion Pageant India 2026 Grand Finale

10 Best CEOs in India 2026 Officially Announced By TradeFlock Magazine

15 Questions to Ask Before Adding a Critical Illness Benefit to Your Existing Health Plan

AM/NS India Leads Capability Building with BITS Pilani, Celebrates Graduation of First MBA Batch in Manufacturing Management

SpaceX IPO: Can Indian Investors Buy Shares? Check Price, Valuation, Date

LATEST NEWS

Tughlakabad Fire: 3 Dead, Several Injured In Massive Blaze

Illinois Weather Alert: Large Wedge Tornado On Ground Near Washburn | Watch

Ariana Grande Criticizes Trump White House Over Song Use In Immigration Video, Calls It ‘Heinous Nonsense’

FIFA World Cup 2026: Quiñones, Jiménez Strike as Mexico Beat South Africa 2-0; Opening Match Sees Red Cards Galore

What Does Iran Peace Deal Include? Trump Claim It Could Be Signed This Weekend

‘No Final Decision Has Been Made’: Iran Denies Approving US Agreement Despite Trump’s Claims

Top 10 Countries With Highest Rate Of Depression In 2026

9 Most Remote Places On Earth You Won’t Believe Actually Exist

Is Strait Of Hormuz Open? Latest Shipping Status After Trump’s Bombing Threats

Delhi-NCR On Red Alert: IMD Warns Of 100 kmph Winds, Heavy Rain And Severe Thunderstorms

Stocks To Watch Today June 12: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Vedanta, TCS, Dabur In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today June 12: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Vedanta, TCS, Dabur In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today June 12: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Vedanta, TCS, Dabur In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today June 12: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Vedanta, TCS, Dabur In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today June 12: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Vedanta, TCS, Dabur In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today June 12: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Vedanta, TCS, Dabur In Focus Today

QUICK LINKS