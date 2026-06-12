Stocks To Watch Today June 12: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Vedanta, TCS, Dabur In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today, June 12, 2026: Several stocks are expected to be under the spotlight on Dalal Street on June 12 due to corporate actions, stake sales, acquisitions, buybacks, and regulatory actions. Here are the top stocks to watch out for today.

IT & Technology Stocks

Infosys

Infosys has also played a role in the development of the CMMI AI Maturity Framework and has recently completed a pilot assessment. The initiative strengthens the company’s AI governance and enterprise AI deployment capabilities.

TCS

TCS has entered into a global partnership with Anthropic to accelerate enterprises’ adoption of artificial intelligence. Companies will partner with one another to build and scale AI-driven business solutions.

Happiest Minds Technologies

The firm introduced its own agentic AI platform, called Rel(AI) Build, and announced a new framework to embed AI in the software development lifecycle and raise productivity.

Cyient

Cyient has fixed June 17 as the record date for its Rs 720 crore share buyback, which may keep the engineering and technology stock in the investors’ radar.

Affle 3i

The digital advertising and AI solutions company has won an Indian patent for its conversational AI monitoring system, adding to the intellectual property it already owns in the US.

Financial Services & Banking

SBI

The government appoints Sanjay Lohia as director on SBI’s central board with immediate effect. Investors are watching closely for the leadership appointments in state-owned banks.

Tata Capital

The NBFC has privately placed Rs 2030 crore worth of non-convertible debentures, indicating an ongoing fund-raising exercise before its expected entry into the capital markets.

Edelweiss Financial

Edelweiss pre-closed its NCD issue early, citing strong investor response. The issue was initially set to stay open until June 19.

Federal Bank

Federal Bank has launched a new FCNR deposit product, ‘FCNR Max’, for NRI customers to boost its overseas deposit franchise.

Adani Group & Infrastructure

Adani Enterprises

The Adani Group’s fast-growing data centre and digital infrastructure business got a boost with the acquisition of Madhuvanti Build Estate for Rs 765 crore by AdaniConneX.

Metals, Mining & Resources

Vedanta

Vedanta’s demerger story continues to be in the limelight with four newly created entities covering aluminium, power, oil & gas and iron & steel to be listed on 15 June.

NLC India

Apart from the government’s recent stake sale, NLC India has collaborated with CSIR-CECRI for the development of technologies for extraction and processing of critical minerals, which is an important strategic area.

Maithan Alloys

NCLT has approved the merger of subsidiary companies Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys and Ierro Alloys with the group, which will result in streamlining Maithan Alloys’ corporate structure.

Oil India

Oil India has signed a framework agreement with Canada’s PTRC for carbon capture, geothermal energy and other clean-energy technologies.

Deccan Gold

The work on the company’s Kyrgyzstan gold project is progressing quickly, and the asset is nearing commercial production, it added.

Consumer & Healthcare Stocks

Dabur India

The US FDA has issued an import alert on part of Dabur’s Silvassa facility. The company said the affected unit generates only a small portion of its revenue, and domestic operations are unaffected.

Cipla

Cipla’s Goa manufacturing facility has received Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the US FDA, which means there are no major regulatory concerns after inspection.

Avanti Feeds Ltd.

As part of its foreign expansion, the aquaculture firm sanctioned an investment of EUR 400,000 in its subsidiary in the Netherlands.

Industrials, Chemicals & Manufacturing

Astral

Astral, through its wholly owned subsidiary Astral Chemie, would buy a 60 per cent stake in Differentiated and Sustainable Solutions LLP for Rs 39.11 crore to expand its speciality chemicals portfolio.

PCBL Chemical

PCBL commissioned a 20,000 MTPA production line at its Mundra facility, which has helped the company to enter higher-value printing and speciality applications.

Anupam Rasayan

The speciality chemicals company has commercialised Ethyl Trifluoroacetate (ETFA) via flow chemistry, another addition to its high-value product basket.

Centum Electronics

A French court approved the restructuring of sister company Centum T&S, clearing the way for disposal of core business activities and easing some uncertainty around the unit.

Travel, Railways & Tourism

IRCTC

The government appointed Rajneesh Narain as director (finance), filling an important management position at the railway ticketing and tourism business.

Stocks With Institutional Activity

GNG Electronics

Promoter Vidhi S. Khandelwal sold 3.94% stake for around Rs 175 crore. Goldman Sachs and some mutual funds were among the institutional investors that largely absorbed the shares.

Lenskart

Global and domestic institutions have bought a 2.3% stake in the eyewear company from existing investor Platinum Jasmine in a block deal worth over Rs 1,960 crore, highlighting the sustained interest among investors in the company.

CDSL

CDSL and NSE Clearing were recognised for strengthening regulatory compliance and post-trade risk management in a development that could boost investor sentiment.

Top Stocks That Are Likely To Be In Focus Today

Infosys, TCS, Happiest Minds, SBI, Tata Capital, Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, NLC India, Dabur India, Cipla, Astral, GNG Electronics & Lenskart.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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