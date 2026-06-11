Col Mr. Sitanshu Sadangi and Ms. Rani Panwar Crowned Winners at Senior Fashion Pageant India 2026 Grand Finale

Poonam Dhillon graced the Senior Fashion Pageant India 2026 Grand Finale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: The grand finale of Senior Fashion Pageant India 2026, India’s premier platform celebrating confidence, elegance, and the inspiring journeys of individuals aged 50 and above, concluded on a spectacular note at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra, Mumbai.

After an exciting competition featuring participants from across India, Col Mr. Sitanshu Sadangi from Odisha was crowned the winner in the Men’s Category, while Ms. Rani from Ludhiana, Punjab, emerged as the winner in the Women’s Category.

Founded by Rekha Desai, the pageant has emerged as a powerful movement encouraging people over 50 from across the country to redefine age, pursue their dreams, and embrace life with renewed confidence. The evening witnessed an enthusiastic audience, inspiring performances, and heartfelt stories of participants who proved that age is truly just a number.

Renowned actress Poonam Dhillon graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and crowned the winners amidst thunderous applause from the audience

The event celebrated not only beauty and style but also resilience, confidence, life experiences, and the indomitable spirit of its participants. Contestants showcased their personalities, talents, and inspiring life journeys through multiple rounds, leaving the audience deeply moved.

Speaking at the event, Poonam Dhillon said, “It is truly inspiring to witness the confidence, grace, and enthusiasm displayed by every participant today. Senior Fashion Pageant India is much more than a pageant; it is a celebration of life, self-belief, and the courage to pursue dreams at every age. I congratulate all the participants for becoming role models for society.”

Founder Rekha Desai expressed her happiness over the success of the third season and said, “When we started Senior Fashion Pageant India, our vision was to create a platform where people above 50 could rediscover themselves and celebrate their individuality. Today, seeing participants from different states come together and inspire thousands of people fills me with immense pride. Every contestant here is a winner because they have challenged age-related stereotypes and shown that confidence has no expiry date.”

The third season of Senior Fashion Pageant India witnessed participation from numerous cities across the country, reflecting the growing popularity and impact of the platform. Over the years, the pageant has become a symbol of empowerment, encouraging individuals to embrace new opportunities and live their lives with passion and purpose.

The grand finale concluded with a standing ovation for all participants, celebrating their inspiring journeys and reaffirming the pageant’s mission of creating a more inclusive and empowering platform for individuals aged 50 and above across India.

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