REET Mains Level 1 Result 2026 OUT: Check Direct PDF Download Link And Step-By-Step Guide Inside

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially declared the REET Mains Level 1 Result 2026, bringing relief to thousands of candidates awaiting the outcome of the Rajasthan Third Grade Teacher recruitment examination. Aspirants who appeared for the Level 1 (Primary Teacher) examination can now access their results, merit lists, and score details through the official RSSB website. The announcement is a crucial step in the recruitment process for primary teacher positions in Rajasthan government schools. Candidates who qualify in the merit list will move forward to the next stages of selection, including document verification and related recruitment formalities.

REET Mains Level 1 Result 2026 Released

RSSB has published the Level 1 result for candidates seeking teaching positions in Classes 1 to 5. The result has been released in PDF format, allowing candidates to check their roll numbers and selection status online. The board has also made subject-wise merit lists available through its official portal.

Lakhs of candidates appeared for the examination conducted earlier this year as part of Rajasthan’s large-scale teacher recruitment drive. The result announcement marks a significant milestone for aspirants hoping to secure government teaching jobs in the state.

How To Download REET Mains Level 1 Result PDF

Candidates can follow these steps to access the result:

Visit the official RSSB website. Navigate to the “Results” section on the homepage. Click on the REET Mains Level 1 Result 2026 link. Download the merit list PDF. Use the search function (Ctrl+F) to locate your roll number. Save the PDF for future reference.

Link – rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

What Happens After The Result?

The candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list will be required to participate in the document verification process. Authorities will verify educational certificates, eligibility documents, category certificates, and other relevant records before final appointments are made.

Applicants are advised to keep all necessary documents ready and regularly monitor official notifications for updates regarding verification schedules and further recruitment procedures.

Recruitment Drive For Thousands Of Teacher Posts

The REET Mains examination is being conducted to fill thousands of teacher vacancies across Rajasthan. The recruitment process is one of the state’s largest education-sector hiring drives and is aimed at strengthening staffing in government schools.

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