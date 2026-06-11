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Home > Middle east > Donald Trump Threatens to Hit Iran ‘Very Hard Tonight’, Vows To Take Control of Kharg Island

Donald Trump Threatens to Hit Iran ‘Very Hard Tonight’, Vows To Take Control of Kharg Island

US President Donald Trump has threatened to hit Iran "very hard" and take control of key oil infrastructure, including Kharg Island. The warning comes as Iran launches retaliatory strikes on US-linked targets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

Trump says the US will be hitting Iran very hard tonight (IMAGE: X)
Trump says the US will be hitting Iran very hard tonight (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 18:38 IST

US-IRAN WAR:  The U.S. military will attack Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT” and will soon take over the country’s “oil infrastructure points,” including taking Kharg Island, President Donald Trump said Thursday morning. An operation to “assume total control” of Iran’s oil and gas markets and infrastructure will occur “at some point in the not too distant future,” Trump vowed in a Truth Social post. It is believed that Kharg Island is one of the most vulnerable economic interests of Iran accounting for about 90% of the country’s crude exports. The planned move was likened to the actions by the U.S. in Venezuela, which “is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

Trump Escalates Iran Conflict With Fresh Warning

Donald Trump Threatens to Hit Iran ‘Very Hard Tonight’, Vows To Take Control of Kharg Island

Middle East Crisis Deepens as US and Iran Exchange Strikes

For the second day in a row, the US and Iran have retaliated against each other’s incursions in the Middle East, further threatening an uneasy truce signed in April between the two nations. US Central Command (Centcom) reported on a series of “self-defence strikes” on Iranian military, surveillance and radar facilities in the south of the country, hours after President Donald Trump threatened “hard” action against Iran with U.S. forces.

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Tehran Retaliates with Regional Missile Attacks

In response to the attack, Tehran launched a series of strikes against the US military presence in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

The overnight attacks broke the two-month-old ceasefire, making it “practically meaningless,” said Iran’s foreign ministry in a statement early on Thursday. According to Jordanian state media, the country’s air defence forces and air force intercepted and shot down 20 missiles in the country, citing an unnamed military official.

The missiles were shot towards the centre of Jordan’s Azraq, it reported, without inflicting any human injuries or material damage. Meanwhile, Bahrain’s interior ministry said its air raid sirens went off throughout the country, including the capital Manama and the district of Hamad Town, a result of which homes and cars were damaged by falling shrapnel from intercepted Iranian drones.

Brent Crude Surges as Trump Threatens Iran

Oil prices went up immediately after the closure of the shipping channel and the ships’ apparent attack was announced. The world benchmark, Brent crude, rose by around 2% to hit $95 a barrel. Hours before the US launched its latest attack, Trump had warned: “We hit them hard yesterday, and we’re going to hit them hard again today.” When a deal wasn’t reached, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the Iranian leadership had “taken too long to negotiate a deal”.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mahender Makhijani? Indian-Origin Financier Arrested in US Over Rs.900 Crore Bank Fraud, Hosting Sex Parties

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Donald Trump Threatens to Hit Iran ‘Very Hard Tonight’, Vows To Take Control of Kharg Island
Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1iranian droneslatest middle east newsUS attacks IranUS Iran war

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Donald Trump Threatens to Hit Iran ‘Very Hard Tonight’, Vows To Take Control of Kharg Island
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