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Home > Middle east > Maritime Crisis in Arabian Sea: Vessel With 24 Indian Crew Members Attacked, Faces Sinking Risk

Maritime Crisis in Arabian Sea: Vessel With 24 Indian Crew Members Attacked, Faces Sinking Risk

A vessel carrying 24 Indian crew members reportedly came under attack off the coast of Oman, sustaining severe damage and taking on water after an engine room breach.

Indian Navy in Hormuz (IMAGE: X)
Indian Navy in Hormuz (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 14:46 IST

OMAN COAST: The Indian Navy is on high alert after a ship carrying 24 Indian crew members was reportedly attacked off the coast of Oman. Maritime sources say the vessel has taken heavy damage- water’s pouring in after the engine room was breached. Right now, the ship’s somewhere around 20°57.07’N, 59°08.13’E in the Arabian Sea, not far from Oman. Things look grim. The crew’s in real danger of sinking if help doesn’t get there fast. Maritime authorities and rescue teams are racing against time, and the call for urgent assistance has already gone out. 

At this point, no one knows for sure what caused the attack or exactly how the crew is holding up. Everyone’s waiting for more updates as the Indian Navy and other rescue agencies try to get the situation under control.

Previous attack on Indian crew members

The latest such attack happened in the country of Oman when the Indian-flagged motorised wooden dhow MSV Haji Ali was attacked by an aerial attack on 13 May 2026 while it was en route from Somalia to the UAE.

The strike resulted in a huge fire, which saw the ship sink, but the Omani Coast Guard and Royal Oman Police managed to pull all 14 of the Indian crew members off the sinking ship. The attack was strongly condemned by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Indian vessels were also shot at by Iranian Revolutionary Guard gunboats and warned in the earlier part of the spring of 2026 as they tried to pass through the volatile Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: Watch: Private Jet Landing Goes Wrong In Dominican Republic, Aircraft Bursts Into Flames, Two Killed    

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Maritime Crisis in Arabian Sea: Vessel With 24 Indian Crew Members Attacked, Faces Sinking Risk
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Maritime Crisis in Arabian Sea: Vessel With 24 Indian Crew Members Attacked, Faces Sinking Risk
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