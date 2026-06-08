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Home > World News > Watch: Private Jet Landing Goes Wrong In Dominican Republic, Aircraft Bursts Into Flames, Two Killed

Watch: Private Jet Landing Goes Wrong In Dominican Republic, Aircraft Bursts Into Flames, Two Killed

A U.S.-registered private jet crashed during an emergency landing at La Romana Airport in the Dominican Republic, killing both crew members.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 05:42 IST

A tragic aviation accident occurred at La Romana Airport in the Dominican Republic when a U.S.-registered private jet crashed while attempting an emergency landing. The aircraft reportedly encountered difficulties shortly after takeoff and returned to the airport before crashing on the runway area, according to initial reports. The accident killed both crew members on board.

What Happened?

Authorities said the private jet experienced an in-flight emergency that forced the crew to attempt an immediate return to La Romana Airport. During the emergency landing attempt, the aircraft crashed and exploded, leaving no chance of survival for the two crew members aboard. Emergency services responded rapidly and secured the crash site.



Officials confirmed that the two crew members on board the aircraft died in the crash. The flight had no passengers, and there were no immediate reports of injuries on the ground.

Watch: Private Jet Landing Goes Wrong In Dominican Republic, Aircraft Bursts Into Flames, Two Killed

Firefighters, airport emergency teams, and local authorities were deployed to the scene shortly after the crash. Emergency crews worked to contain the fire and secure the wreckage while investigators began examining the circumstances that led to the fatal accident.

Investigation Launched

Dominican aviation authorities are expected to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the crash. Investigators will review flight data, maintenance records, weather conditions, and communications between the aircraft and air traffic control to determine what caused the emergency and subsequent crash.

ALSO READ: Nine Injured In Kansas City Shooting Near England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Base Camp | Watch

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Watch: Private Jet Landing Goes Wrong In Dominican Republic, Aircraft Bursts Into Flames, Two Killed
Tags: aircraft crashaviation newsDominican Republic plane crashemergency landingLa Romana Airport crashprivate jet accident

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Watch: Private Jet Landing Goes Wrong In Dominican Republic, Aircraft Bursts Into Flames, Two Killed

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Watch: Private Jet Landing Goes Wrong In Dominican Republic, Aircraft Bursts Into Flames, Two Killed

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Watch: Private Jet Landing Goes Wrong In Dominican Republic, Aircraft Bursts Into Flames, Two Killed
Watch: Private Jet Landing Goes Wrong In Dominican Republic, Aircraft Bursts Into Flames, Two Killed
Watch: Private Jet Landing Goes Wrong In Dominican Republic, Aircraft Bursts Into Flames, Two Killed
Watch: Private Jet Landing Goes Wrong In Dominican Republic, Aircraft Bursts Into Flames, Two Killed

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