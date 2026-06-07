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Home > Entertainment News > Pranit More’s Viral ‘Peak Gurgaon Content’ Draws Backlash: Here’s Why People Are Angry

Pranit More’s Viral ‘Peak Gurgaon Content’ Draws Backlash: Here’s Why People Are Angry

As per the criticism, the punch line does not pertain to sharing of money at all. According to them, the basis of the joke lies in the belief that since a person has made payments to another person, there is an obligation of getting something in return.

Pranit More (PHOTO: IG)
Pranit More (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 21:42 IST

A video clip of a stand-up show featuring Pranit More has become controversial in light of the seemingly normalized attitude towards consent and dating. In the video, the comedian tells a story about a man spending Rs 370 on biryani for a woman. The man says that he has still not been able to recover the money he spent on the girl because she wanted to go back home after eating the biryani.

The Problem With the Punchline

As per the criticism, the punch line does not pertain to sharing of money at all. According to them, the basis of the joke lies in the belief that since a person has made payments to another person, there is an obligation of getting something in return. Critics believe that this shows a transactional perspective towards dating where expenses on the dates become investments.

A man spends Rs 370 on biryani for a woman. Afterward, when the lady asks him to take her home, he quips that he still needs to “recover” his money from her. The crowd roars with laughter. Indian stand-up comedian Pranit More calls it “peak Gurgaon content”. On the surface, it looks just like another ordinary dating joke. But upon deeper reflection, one can’t help but ask themselves this question: what is it that is making people laugh here?

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What isn’t funny about this joke is the suggestion that since the man paid for something, he deserves something back from her. It’s not asking for a share of the payment or fuel cost, but something much darker than that.

A Larger Conversation About Consent

The reaction to the joke has raised further concerns regarding consent and male entitlement. According to critics, this joke perpetuates the notion that women owe sex to men since something valuable has been provided to them. Even though the joke itself may not be considered violent, critics claim that it expresses views that have been contributing to rape culture.

A joke made at the expense of biryani is not rape, but the concern is that the mindset behind it is part of a culture that is quick to confuse consent with remuneration.

A rape culture is often perpetuated not only by acts of violence, but also by attitudes and behavior. This may include: Making sexual harassment into something humorous, Putting the blame of abuse on the victim themselves, Expecting that sex should be owed in return for financial generosity towards a woman, Minimizing unacceptable behavior with excuses like “boys will be boys,” or “men will be men.”

Audience Reaction Under Scrutiny

The discussion has been centred around the reaction of the audience as well. According to many, the laughing audience shows the normalization of transactional attitude towards dating in today’s society. The comedians do have a chance to bring about a change by not making jokes out of such views. Essentially, what has sparked off the outrage is not the comedy show but the normalization of certain beliefs through the use of comedy. This is because people who view certain attitudes as harmful may come to accept them as part of life due to humor.

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Pranit More’s Viral ‘Peak Gurgaon Content’ Draws Backlash: Here’s Why People Are Angry
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Pranit More’s Viral ‘Peak Gurgaon Content’ Draws Backlash: Here’s Why People Are Angry
Pranit More’s Viral ‘Peak Gurgaon Content’ Draws Backlash: Here’s Why People Are Angry
Pranit More’s Viral ‘Peak Gurgaon Content’ Draws Backlash: Here’s Why People Are Angry
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