Why Is Varanasi Relocating Meat And Fish Markets Outside City Limits? Here’s What We Know

In a significant urban planning decision, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) has approved a phased relocation of meat, fish and poultry markets from within city limits to designated zones on the outskirts. The move is aimed at improving sanitation, streamlining city management and addressing long-standing concerns related to zoning and public convenience. The decision was finalised during a General House meeting held at the historic Town Hall in Maidagin under the chairmanship of Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari.

Five Locations Identified in First Phase

Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal presented the roadmap for the transition and announced that five locations have been selected for the first phase of the project.

The identified sites include:

Ramnagar

Sujabad

Ganeshpur

Avleshpur

Shivpur

These areas will serve as dedicated hubs for meat, fish and poultry trading activities, helping reduce congestion and improve management within densely populated parts of the city.

Why Is the Corporation Making This Move?

Officials said the proposal stems from years of discussions surrounding urban sanitation, land-use planning and the operational difficulties faced by traders during certain religious periods, particularly the holy month of Shravan.

The relocation is expected to create a more organised system for handling meat and fish markets while reducing hygiene-related concerns in residential and commercial areas. Authorities believe the shift will contribute to better urban planning and improve public convenience without disrupting trade activities.

Corporation Focuses On Revenue & Infrastructure Projects

Apart from the market relocation proposal, several important civic initiatives were discussed during the meeting.

Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari directed officials to immediately auction nearly 40,000 cubic metres of soil excavated from the Jal Kal settling tank. The move is expected to generate additional revenue for the municipal corporation.

The administration also instructed departments to ensure timely completion of six major roads being constructed under the Chief Minister Grids Scheme. Officials emphasised that all projects must be completed according to contractual deadlines.

Kashi Interpretation Centre Project Clarified

The meeting also addressed concerns regarding the proposed Kashi Interpretation Centre.

Municipal authorities clarified that the historic Bhelupur Jal Kal building would not be demolished. Instead, the project will be developed on vacant land while incorporating solar energy infrastructure.

The assurance comes amid public concerns over the preservation of heritage structures in the city.

New Fruit Market Proposed In Shivpur

As part of efforts to reorganise Varanasi’s commercial landscape, officials discussed plans for a dedicated fruit market in Shivpur.

The proposed facility is expected to include around 500 shops and could become a major retail trading hub for fruit vendors and wholesalers operating in the region.

Officials Promote Eco-Friendly Transport

Before the meeting began, Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari, Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal and other officials arrived at the venue in e-rickshaws.

The gesture was part of the corporation’s “No Fuel Day” campaign, observed every Saturday to encourage environmentally responsible practices and reduce carbon emissions. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broader appeal for environmental conservation and sustainable living.

Councillors Raise Local Civic Issues

The General House meeting also witnessed discussions on several public welfare issues. Councillors raised concerns regarding encroachment on ponds, door-to-door waste collection, sanitation services and the need to improve water supply connections in newly expanded municipal wards.

The discussions reflected the administration’s wider focus on balancing infrastructure development, environmental sustainability and heritage conservation.

Aiming for a More Organised Urban Future

With plans ranging from market relocation and infrastructure development to environmental initiatives and heritage protection, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation is attempting to reshape the city’s urban framework.

Officials believe these measures will help create a cleaner, better-organized and more sustainable future while preserving the cultural identity that defines Kashi.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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