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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG One-Off Test, Day 2: Debutant Manav Suthar Braces India’s Grip After Shubman Gill Ton

IND vs AFG One-Off Test, Day 2: Debutant Manav Suthar Braces India’s Grip After Shubman Gill Ton

IND vs AFG Day 2 Report: Shubman Gill’s majestic 126 and debutant Manav Suthar’s stunning three-wicket haul put India in absolute control against Afghanistan in the one-off Test at Mullanpur.

IND vs AFG One-Off Test, Day 2: Debutant Manav Suthar Braces India's Grip After Shubman Gill Ton. Photo BCCI- X
IND vs AFG One-Off Test, Day 2: Debutant Manav Suthar Braces India's Grip After Shubman Gill Ton. Photo BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 17:40 IST

IND vs AFG One-Off Test: India set the tone for Day 2 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan with a stellar batting performance, followed by a clinical opening spell from debutant Manav Suthar. The hosts, playing at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, declared their first innings at a mammoth 564/8 before bowling out the visitors for 113/5 at Stumps, leaving Afghanistan trailing by 451 runs.

The day resumed at an overnight score of 368/3 with Indian skipper Shubman Gill leading the charge in the morning. Gill added valuable runs to his overnight score and finished top of the pile with a classy 126 off 177 balls. Afghanistan’s pace spearhead Mohammad Saleem Safi fought back spiritedly to claim a magnificent maiden five-wicket haul ending with figures of 6/140 but India’s middle and lower order continued to keep pressing forward.

Rishabh Pant played an entertaining knock of 81 off 121 deliveries, hitting three sixes over the structure. After Pant’s dismissal, all-rounder Washington Sundar held the tail together with a calm unbeaten 52. Debutant Suthar (28) provided useful lower order contributions and Mohammed Siraj (22) had a quick cameo, finally convincing Gill to declare the innings in the second session at 564 for eight.

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Afghanistan faced a mountain of runs and their reply fell apart quickly as the Indian bowling attack piled on the pressure. Speedster Prasidh Krishna broke the opening stand by clean bowling Sediqullah Atal for 17, bagging his first Test wicket on Indian soil. Krishna struck again soon after, rattling the visitors early in their innings.

But the script of the last two sessions was written by 23-year-old debutant Manav Suthar. The left-arm orthodox spinner varied his pace wonderfully and extracted sharp turn from the Mullanpur surface. Suthar claimed his first Test wicket with his fourth ball, Abdul Malik (16) caught off a top edge. He didn’t stop there, sending back dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 12 and Afsar Zazai on the last ball of the day to end with an excellent 3/21 from 15.5 overs.

There were regular wickets and only senior batter Rahmat Shah was a warrior for Afghanistan. Shah was not out on a resolute 43 off 81 balls at stumps, showing good application against a relentless spin attack. 5 wickets left, a mountain of runs to chase. Afghanistan’s got a huge task on their hands on Day 3 to avoid India forcing a massive follow-on.

Read More: IND vs AFG One-Off Test: Who is Manav Suthar? Team India’s New Debutant Earns R Ashwin’s Backing After Dream Start in Mullanpur

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IND vs AFG One-Off Test, Day 2: Debutant Manav Suthar Braces India’s Grip After Shubman Gill Ton
Tags: IND vs AFG Day 2India vs Afghanistan 2026India vs Afghanistan Test match reportManav Suthar 3 wicketsMullanpur Test Day 2Shubman Gill 126

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IND vs AFG One-Off Test, Day 2: Debutant Manav Suthar Braces India’s Grip After Shubman Gill Ton

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IND vs AFG One-Off Test, Day 2: Debutant Manav Suthar Braces India’s Grip After Shubman Gill Ton
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