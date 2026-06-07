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Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Mohanlal Starrer Jumps 62.5 Percent As Overseas Collections Cross Rs 111 Crore

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Mohanlal Starrer Jumps 62.5 Percent As Overseas Collections Cross Rs 111 Crore

On Day 17, Drishyam 3 saw a 62.5% jump, earning ₹1.30 crore net in India and taking the domestic total to ₹104.73 crore. Overseas collections crossed ₹111 crore, showing a strong global hold even in its third week with steady audience turnout.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 13:00 IST

On its 17th day running in theatres , the Mohanlal-led crime thriller sort of surprised trade circles with a solid 62.5% jump in collections. It kind of broke the usual third-week slowdown pattern, you know the one. The film pulled in about ₹1.30 crore net on the day, up from ₹80 lakh the day before, so it looked like audience interest came back with a renewed kind of urgency.  

Even with the late theatrical stage still in play, the movie kept getting steady crowds across more than 750 screens all over the country. This unexpected uptick then pushed its domestic net total to ₹104.73 crore, while overall India’s gross climbed to ₹121.52 crore. 

Mohanlal Continues Strong Box Office Dominance

This rather impressive stage run again shows Mohanlal’s strong stance in Indian cinema. Even in its 3rd week it still pulls in decent numbers, reflecting that steady audience pull and not just hype; his enduring fan trust in his act, as well as the sort of screen dominance he carries.

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Overseas Collections Cross ₹111 Crore Milestone

That film’s cross-border wins sort of prove how hard international viewers react to regional storytelling, especially when it’s orbiting around a personage as iconic as Georgekutty. Going past the triple digit crore number abroad all by itself kind of underlines the franchise’s standing as a worldwide measure stick for tense, edge of the seat suspense.

Audience Pull Remains Strong Despite Theatrical Run Length

Keeping up real momentum for seventeen full days straight is honestly not that easy in today’s fast-moving entertainment scene. After a solid start in week one, with ₹81.95 crore, it did have a few small dips during weekdays, but the weekend crowd keeps showing up again and again, so the box office stays pretty steady. And these steady steps from families along with film lovers kind of point to the idea that the film’s narration style and pace have actual staying power, past the first promotional noise.

Will ‘Drishyam 3’ Maintain Its Momentum in Coming Weeks?

As the movie edges more towards taking over a few of the most massive Malayalam blockbusters of all time, industry experts are now shifting focus to how it can sustain itself long-term at the box office. Even with those steady international collections still sort of holding out and the home, domestic market showing zero signs of any cooling down, this thriller is expected to enjoy a good, long theatrical run before it eventually lands on the digital streaming platforms.

Also Read: Drishyam Box Office Collections Day 15: Mohanlal’s Starrer Maintains Momentum, Crosses Rs 230 Crore Mark

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Mohanlal Starrer Jumps 62.5 Percent As Overseas Collections Cross Rs 111 Crore
Tags: Drishyam 3drishyam 3 box office collectionDrishyam 3 box office collection Day 17Drishyam 3 box office overseas collectionhome-hero-pos-12mohanlal

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Mohanlal Starrer Jumps 62.5 Percent As Overseas Collections Cross Rs 111 Crore

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Mohanlal Starrer Jumps 62.5 Percent As Overseas Collections Cross Rs 111 Crore
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Mohanlal Starrer Jumps 62.5 Percent As Overseas Collections Cross Rs 111 Crore
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Mohanlal Starrer Jumps 62.5 Percent As Overseas Collections Cross Rs 111 Crore
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Mohanlal Starrer Jumps 62.5 Percent As Overseas Collections Cross Rs 111 Crore

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