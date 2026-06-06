Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan’s Film Sees a Big Dip, Yet Storms Past Rs 150 Crore Worldwide

The highly anticipated cinematic venture Peddi experienced a noticeable deceleration in its box office momentum on its second day of theatrical release. Following a phenomenal opening that captured the attention of moviegoers nationwide, the film saw a normal working-day decline, which trade analysts often witness after a massive first-day surge. The initial rush of core fans settled down, which led to quieter morning and afternoon screenings across major circuits, and it contributed to an overall lower daily intake compared to its debut.

Ram Charan Starrer Crosses ₹150.49 Crore Worldwide in Just Two Days

Even with the second day moving downward a bit, this pan-Indian action drama still managed to pull off this huge kind of financial win globally, racking up around ₹150.49 crore in gross receipts within just forty-eight hours. You can really see how the massive star power of the lead actor Ram Charan, plus all that strong pre-release buzz, really helped push the international ticket demand, especially for premium big-screen showings. There were solid arrivals from North American premiers and several key worldwide markets too, and that combination gave it a strong buffer, so the high-budget production stayed, right from the start, in the zone of a major global earner.

Domestic Collections Dip as Film Awaits Weekend Boost

On the home front, the ticket windows logged a bit of sharp earnings contraction on Friday, as the movie pulled in roughly ₹26.90 crore net in India. That’s a drop of nearly 47 percent from its opening day, so the localized stumble kinda paused the film’s big, aggressive march toward domestic milestones, at least for the moment. It also underlined the usual weekday snag that comes with big-ticket regional cinema. Still, the theater occupancy looked like it was climbing during the evening and night shows, meaning local families and casual viewers were starting to filter in, like right as the regular workweek was about to wrap up.

Positive Word of Mouth Keeps Box Office Prospects Bright

As audiences share their thoughts on social platforms, favorable community reactions about the lead actor’s energetic performance and the rich technical values are helping keep theatrical interest alive. This kind of organic praise is kind of a critical lifeline for the film, counterbalancing any typical critical pushback, and it also keeps potential ticket buyers still curious. The spreading enthusiasm around certain action sequences, plus the emotional core of the narrative, suggests that the project has the required theatrical stamina to draw crowds who favor shared, big-screen experiences.

All Eyes on Saturday and Sunday for a Strong Recovery

After that initial crucial phase wrap-up, the attention fully pivots to the very awaited weekend shows, where industry watchers expect a big jump in multi-screen turnout. A strong Saturday and Sunday rebound are key for the distributors to squeeze the most out of their spending and nudge the domestic net past these meaningful internal targets just before the weekdays roll in. The evening show reservations look pretty encouraging too, and if the weekend plays out well, it will decide the bigger picture commercial win of this film spectacle.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi Role Draws Backlash As Fans Slam ‘Oversexualised’ Portrayal