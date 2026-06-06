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Home > Entertainment News > Bandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Bobby Deol And Anurag Kashyap’s Prison Drama Opens Below Expectations Amid Tough Competition, Earns Rs…

Bandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Bobby Deol And Anurag Kashyap’s Prison Drama Opens Below Expectations Amid Tough Competition, Earns Rs…

Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap’s first collaboration, Bandar, has opened to a slow start at the Indian box office.

Bobby Deol And Anurag Kashyap’s Prison Drama Opens Below Expectations Amid Tough Competition (Photo: X)
Bobby Deol And Anurag Kashyap’s Prison Drama Opens Below Expectations Amid Tough Competition (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 11:12 IST

Anurag Kashyap’s latest directorial venture Bandar, starring Bobby Deol in the lead, has had a muted start at the Indian box office despite strong pre-release curiosity among cinephiles. The prison drama, which marks the first collaboration between Kashyap and Bobby Deol, released in theatres on Friday but struggled to pull audiences to cinemas on its opening day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bandar earned an estimated Rs 50 lakh net in India on day one, while its gross domestic collection stood at approximately Rs 60 lakh.

For a film that carried the combined intrigue of Kashyap’s filmmaking style and Bobby Deol’s recent resurgence, the opening numbers have come as a disappointment.

Why Did Bandar Struggle At The Box Office On Day 1?

One of the clearest indicators of the film’s slow start was its occupancy pattern throughout the day. Bandar reportedly recorded an overall occupancy of 12.58% across 1,365 shows nationwide. Morning occupancy opened at just 3.38%, reflecting extremely low footfalls during the early hours. While numbers gradually improved through the afternoon and evening shows, the film still failed to generate the kind of momentum needed for a strong theatrical opening.

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The night shows registered the highest occupancy at 18.08%, suggesting that urban multiplex audiences may still be showing some interest. However, the growth was not substantial enough to significantly impact the overall collection. Region-wise, Delhi-NCR emerged as the film’s strongest market with 253 shows, though occupancy there remained modest at around 9%. Ahmedabad followed with 106 shows but reported only 6% occupancy. The numbers indicate a familiar challenge often faced by darker, content-driven Hindi films, strong online discussion but limited mass conversion at theatres.

How Does Bandar Compare To Anurag Kashyap’s Previous Films?

The performance of Bandar becomes more interesting when placed against Anurag Kashyap’s earlier theatrical releases. The film has managed to outperform Nishaanchi, another Kashyap-backed project that reportedly opened to around Rs 25 lakh despite having more shows nationwide. It has also crossed the theatrical lifetime total of Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, which struggled commercially during its release.

However, Bandar still falls short of Dobaaraa, which had opened at around Rs 72 lakh despite releasing during a difficult post-pandemic period for Hindi cinema. The contrast becomes even sharper when compared with Kashyap’s earlier successes. Films like Manmarziyaan and Mukkabaaz had generated significantly stronger openings, particularly in urban centres where Kashyap traditionally enjoys a loyal audience base.

The decline also reflects the changing economics of theatrical viewing in India, where audiences are increasingly selective about which films deserve a cinema outing.

Is Competition Affecting Bandar’s Theatrical Run?

Timing may have played a major role in the film’s weak opening. Bandar arrived in theatres amid heavy competition from multiple commercial releases, including Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Ram Charan’s Peddi. Both films cater to wider mainstream audiences and have dominated screen allocation across several regions.

In comparison, Bandar targets a more niche audience with its prison-drama setting, layered storytelling and realistic tone, elements that typically receive stronger appreciation on streaming platforms than in theatres. Industry observers have increasingly pointed out that mid-budget experimental films now face an uphill battle theatrically unless backed by strong word-of-mouth or viral social media momentum.

Can Bobby Deol’s Recent Popularity Help Bandar Recover?

There was significant curiosity surrounding Bobby Deol’s involvement in the project, particularly after the actor experienced a major career revival in recent years through projects like Animal and several streaming hits. However, Bandar represents a very different space from the larger-than-life commercial roles audiences have recently associated him with.

Instead of mass action or stylised villainy, the film reportedly leans heavily into psychological drama and realism — a genre that rarely produces blockbuster openings in India. Still, trade analysts believe the film’s fate will largely depend on weekend word-of-mouth. If urban audiences respond positively to Kashyap’s storytelling and Bobby’s performance, Bandar could still witness growth over the weekend.

But for now, the opening-day numbers underline a growing reality within Bollywood: critical curiosity alone is no longer enough to guarantee theatrical success.

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Bandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Bobby Deol And Anurag Kashyap’s Prison Drama Opens Below Expectations Amid Tough Competition, Earns Rs…
Tags: Anurag KashyapBandarbobby deolBollywood Box Office

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Bandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Bobby Deol And Anurag Kashyap’s Prison Drama Opens Below Expectations Amid Tough Competition, Earns Rs…
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