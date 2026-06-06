Where Is Sonam Wangchuk? Activist Missing From Jantar Mantar As Cockroach Janta Party Protest Gets Underway in Delhi

Cockroach Janta Party Jantar Mantar Protest: Social and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was not spotted at Jantar Mantar as the crowd gathered at Jantar Mantar for the Cockroach Janta Party protest. Wangchuk had earlier promised that he will be present with Abhijeet Dipke to support him in his movement. A few reports, however, also alleged that he might arrive at the demonstration at 1.30 pm. He recently said he will go on a 42-day hunger strike if Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke or anyone from the group gets arrested during their protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Sonam Wangchuk vows to go on hunger strike- here’s why

The CJP, known for its political satire, is gearing up for its first big gathering at Jantar Mantar. They plan to kick things off at 10 am. Wangchuk shared a video message on X, telling people that he’s coming to Delhi from Ladakh on June 6 for the event. He said, “If they’re arrested tomorrow, I’ll be forced to do something I really don’t want to, I’ll start a hunger strike that could last six weeks, forty-two days. I’m ready, but what about you?”

Heavy security after CJP gets permission to protest

Abhijeet Dipke, who’s 30 and works as a political strategist and content creator, got the green light from Delhi Police to hold a peaceful protest. Now, the group’s calling on supporters to join them at the site. With the demonstration coming up, security is tighter than usual. Police have added more personnel at Jantar Mantar, IGI Airport, and other sensitive areas around the city.

Why is CJP protesting?

Today, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is stepping onto the national stage with its first big protest at Jantar Mantar. They’re rallying against the NEET paper leak, recent CBSE exam irregularities, and the confusion around OSM, all issues that have left students and families angry and frustrated. The demonstration would be open to all participants, irrespective of party affiliation, said Dipke in its first press conference on Wednesday at the stone’s throw of the Parliament at the Constitution Club.

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