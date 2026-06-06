CJP Potest: ‘Cockroaches’ Gathered At Jantar Mantar, Demand Sonam Wangchuk Or Khan Sir As Education Minister | WATCH

Thousands of followers of the Cockroach Janta Party met at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to support the movement’s first major street protest on June 6, a protest that has grown into a large-scale demonstration over education reforms and alleged examination malpractice. The protest, which was cleared by Delhi Police, started at 10 AM with students and youth from all over the country.

During the protest, the crowd voiced a major demand- to replace the Education Minister. Based on online videos and social media coverage of the event, protesters called for two names for the post of Education Minister: educationist Sonam Wangchuk and Khan Sir, an educator. The demand came amid the movement’s agitation over alleged examination malpractice in NEET, CUET and CBSE tests.

Why Do Protesters Want To Replace the Education Minister?

The Cockroach Janta Party has been lobbying over examination reforms, student welfare and education changes. The movement has called for the resignation of the present education minister in the wake of repeated scandals around competitive examinations that have diminished the confidence of students in the system. According to reports, more than 800,000 people had signed a petition related to the demands.

Why Did They Name Sonam Wangchuk and Khan Sir?

Sonam Wangchuk is well known for his alternative education work and school reforms in Ladakh through SECMOL and other initiatives. He had earlier been in favour of the June 6 protest and added that he would also join the protest if grievances of the students were not redressed.

Khan Sir, who is among India’s most popular educators, has a huge student following and comes from competitive exam coaching and educational content. Protesters suggested his name as they already had direct interactions with his students and were aware of the problems faced by aspirants.

What Is The Cockroach Janta Party?

The online campaign “The Cockroach Janta Party”, which started in 2018 and was founded by Abhijeet Dipke, developed from an online satire to a young mind-led movement on unemployment, education, and governance. The organization has massed millions of followers on social media and used the June 6 protest as a platform to gauge whether it could translate online influence into offline.

What’s Next?

It is not yet clear whether the protest that called for a new Education Minister will take root. But the fact that Sonam Wangchuk and Khan Sir were part of the conversation underscores the growing sentiment among many students for an education-focused narrative and practice. Already the protest is drawing attention as one of the most prominent youth movements in recent months.

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party Protest Time and Place (6 June 2026): Abhijeet Dipke Calls Supporters To Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Disclaimer: This article is based on statements, speeches and demands reportedly raised by participants during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on June 6, 2026. References to Sonam Wangchuk and Khan Sir as potential candidates for the Education Minister’s post reflect views expressed by protesters and do not represent any official government proposal, nomination or appointment. Readers are advised to follow official announcements for verified information.