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Home > India News > Where Is Abhijeet Dipke’s Family? CJP Founder’s Family Relocates Ahead Of Delhi Protest | Here’s What Really Happened

Where Is Abhijeet Dipke’s Family? CJP Founder’s Family Relocates Ahead Of Delhi Protest | Here’s What Really Happened

As the Cockroach Janta Party stages its Delhi protest, founder Abhijeet Dipke's family has reportedly shifted from their Maharashtra home. Read more.

Abhijeet Dipke (Photos: X)
Abhijeet Dipke (Photos: X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 09:51 IST

As the city’s growing youth movement prepares for its first big march in Delhi, the public eye’s focus has increasingly turned to founder Abhijeet Dipke who will face protests in Jantar Mantar on June 6. While thousands of people expect to attend the march, Dipke’s family has reportedly moved homes from Maharashtra to a location that has not been disclosed, source said.

Dipke’s 20 million strong youth movement has called on a nationwide top-heavy government and police wrongdoing in education. On the night of the protest, when it is expected to attract thousands of people from all parts of the country, people are wondering where did Abhijeet Dipke’s family go and why did they move? Dipke’s Family Moved From Their Home

Where Is Abhijeet Dipke’s Family now?

Dipke’s family reportedly moved from their home in the MIDC Waluj area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra after allegedly getting threatened through social media. The move took place before the CJP had their big protest in Delhi that marked an increase in public scrutiny for the movement and Dipke’s family.

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The family was relocated to a secret place for security reasons. The police have maintained a police presence around the house of the family as far as we know.

Who is Abhijeet Dipke’s father?

Dipke’s father is Bhagwanrao Dipke, a retired engineer who worked for the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). He has talked to media outlets about the family’s concerns over the sister’s growing media attention and security challenges.

Where is the June 6 CJP protest being held?

The June 6 gathering of the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar is its first big on-shori protest. The group has been raising the flag around educational issues, exam structure and government accountability. Abhijeet Dipke leads the struggling “jang” and their cause has found support from students and the youth across the country.

How has the protest turned public interest?

With the Delhi protest looming, this has taken CJP from a social media sensation to the front pages of the country. The fact has there’s a huge uptick in searches for information about Abhijeet Dipke, his family, his upbringing, his hometown, and other details about his whereabouts. Dipke’s relocation has become a hot topic of altogether its own.

Also Read: Was Abhijeet Dipke Taken To Undisclosed Location Before Reaching Jantar Mantar? Here’s What Really Happened At Airport

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available media reports and statements available at the time of publication. Information regarding Abhijeet Dipke’s family, their relocation and security arrangements has been sourced from news reports and has not been independently verified. Developments related to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the June 6 Delhi protest may evolve, and readers are advised to follow official updates for the latest information.

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Where Is Abhijeet Dipke’s Family? CJP Founder’s Family Relocates Ahead Of Delhi Protest | Here’s What Really Happened
Tags: Abhijeet DipkeAbhijeet Dipke FamilyAbhijeet Dipke newscjpCJP protestCJP Protest DelhiCockroach Janta PartyCockroach Janta Party newscockroach janta party protesthome-hero-pos-12

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Where Is Abhijeet Dipke’s Family? CJP Founder’s Family Relocates Ahead Of Delhi Protest | Here’s What Really Happened
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