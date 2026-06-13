Apple To Announce iPhone 18 Pro Soon In India: Check Battery, Camera, Design, And Price

Apple’s next iPhone is likely just two months away from launch, but leaks regarding the upcoming phones, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have already started coming out and experts believes that the company will soon officially announced the launch of next generation flagship series, iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

The new Pro models are expected in September 2026, continuing Apple’s usual release cycle, and leaks suggest they could bring some of the most significant hardware and software changes in years. From the chip to the cameras to the battery, almost every part of the phone appears to be getting a meaningful upgrade this time around.

A New Chip, a Bigger Battery and Under-Display Face ID

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to feature Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, built on an advanced 2-nanometre process. When paired with Apple’s in-house 5G modem, the combination is expected to deliver stronger overall performance and longer battery life compared to the current generation.

The battery numbers are the most talked-about part of these leaks. Tipster Digital Chat Station claims the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a 5,000mAh or larger battery in China, with the international variant likely reaching 5,100 to 5,200mAh.</cite> That is a notable jump for Apple, which has historically prioritised thinness over battery size. Combined with Apple’s first in-house C2 5G modem, this could translate to dramatically longer runtime, with some estimates pointing to 1.5 to 2 days of heavy use for many owners.

On the display front, eaks suggest Apple may switch to a punch-hole design for the front camera, moving Face ID and other sensors under the display. This would increase the screen-to-body ratio while keeping image quality intact. The screens are expected to stay close in size to the iPhone 17 series, around 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max.

The Camera Gets Its Biggest Upgrade in Years

The headline camera feature in the iPhone 18 Pro is a variable aperture on the main rear lens. This would allow the lens to physically change size, giving photographers greater control over depth of field and low-light performance. Samsung attempted this with the Galaxy S9 in 2018 but Apple has never done it before.

The full rear camera setup is expected to be a triple 48-megapixel system, with the variable aperture main lens being the standout addition. Other rumoured upgrades include a faster aperture on the telephoto lens for better low-light shots and upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing cameras across all iPhone 18 models.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are also expected to feature new LTPO+ display technology, which should allow higher refresh rates while using battery power more efficiently. Storage is expected to go up to 2TB on Pro Max.

Design and India Price

The overall design is not changing dramatically. According to leaker Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will retain their predecessors’ design elements, with the large camera island and three individual cameras placed inside it. One intriguing detail is a slightly transparent section on the lower part of the back, which would be a cosmetic first for Apple.

Rumours suggest a base price near Rs 1,39,900 in India, though Apple has not confirmed any figures yet. On the software side, iOS 27 will launch alongside the iPhone 18 series, with a sharper focus on Apple Intelligence and a more advanced Siri finally rolling out after repeated delays.

September is still weeks away, but going by everything that has leaked so far, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most complete upgrades in recent memory.