Facebook And Instagram Down In India? Thousands Report Issues As Downdetector Flags Major Outage

The problem has been encountered by thousands of people in various countries who could not access the social networking sites owned by Meta. It seems like there was an outage in Facebook Instagram on Thursday night, with numerous reports of failure to log in or crashes, among others, from different parts of the world including India. As seen on Downdetector, which tracks outages in online platforms, numerous reports were made after 7 pm IST.

Users across major Indian cities were among those affected. Downdetector data also showed a sharp increase in complaints from countries including the United States, Canada, Singapore, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The widespread nature of the disruption suggested that the Facebook Instagram outage was impacting users across multiple geographies at roughly the same time.

Apps struggle to load as users turn to other platforms for updates

Many users took to X and other social media platforms to confirm they were facing problems with Facebook Instagram services. Some reported that their feeds were not loading, while others said the apps failed to refresh or display new content altogether.

While the websites appeared to remain accessible for some users, the mobile apps were hit harder. Users said Facebook Instagram apps stopped refreshing and were unable to load additional posts. Apart from the two major platforms, thousands also reported difficulties accessing Facebook Messenger, making the outage more widespread across Meta’s ecosystem.

Global disruption points to broader technical issue

Although the extent of the problem is unknown, reports from various parts of the world have indicated that the Facebook Instagram outage was caused by more extensive technical glitches than mere internet outages. This conclusion was reached due to the timing of the similar experience faced by users on different continents.

As of now, Meta has not disclosed any information about the reason behind the Facebook Instagram outage, nor have they offered a timeframe for bringing back their services. Some suggestions to fix the problem include trying simple fixes like restarting the app and verifying if there are any available updates on the app as well as on the internet connection being used. In case the problem has been caused by more extensive technical problems at the backend, then nothing can be done except waiting for Meta to fix the issue.

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