Avataar AI Introduces Varya: Video Generation AI Model Developed For Indian Languages, Culture, And Businesses

Varya, an indigenous, distilled video model created to make frontier video artificial intelligence accessible and culturally appropriate for viewers throughout India, was introduced by Avataar.ai on Friday. The concept, which was presented at a press conference in New Delhi, attempts to reduce implementation costs while faithfully capturing the visual and regional variety of the nation.

The company created the model to comprehend and produce visual outputs covering India’s various regions, festivals, communities, and public spaces, according to a news statement from Avataar. The program focuses on applications for micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) in the areas of education, trade, government, citizen services, and digital storytelling.

Speaking at the launch, S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, said, “The launch of one of the foundational models supported under the IndiaAI Mission marks a significant milestone in India’s AI journey. Varya represents the kind of research-led capability building that we seek to enable.”

The technical framework of Varya relies on a distillation technique that reduces video generation from 50 steps to four steps. The company’s internal inference-cost benchmarks indicate that the model “generates video at Rs 0.48 per second, which makes it up to 10 times more cost-efficient than several leading global video models.”

“It is a proud moment that reflects our commitment to building indigenous AI capabilities and fostering a vibrant deep-tech ecosystem,” Krishnan added. “Through strategic support for foundational models, we are enabling innovation at scale and creating the building blocks for the next generation of AI solutions. We look forward to further strengthening India’s AI capabilities and advancing frugal innovation that is both world class and accessible at population scale.”

Sravanth Aluru, CEO and Co-Founder of Avataar, said, “India’s AI opportunity will not be defined only by the largest models. It will also be defined by the most efficient models. Varya demonstrates that frontier-quality video AI can be made dramatically more efficient and accessible. For a country of 1.4 billion people, affordability is not a feature, it is a prerequisite. We believe the next billion stories, lessons, advertisements, services and experiences will be created through AI, and those capabilities must be available to everyone, not just a few.”

The application functions on a sequence where users input text or upload an image to generate a video clip, with the ability to extend the sequence through additional clips. Avataar stated that it will publish a technical report detailing the model’s architecture, distillation methodology, and benchmarks.

Aluru said, “Affordable AI is inclusive AI. What Avataar is building with Varya is important because it shifts the conversation from AI capability alone to AI accessibility. India has the talent, the market depth and the imagination to build AI products for population-scale use,” Aluru added. “Varya is a strong example of how Indian companies can compete globally, not by simply building bigger models, but by building more efficient, context-aware models that expand access.”