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Home > Business News > India’s Retail Inflation Accelerates To 3.93% In May, Fuel And Food Prices Drive Surge

India’s Retail Inflation Accelerates To 3.93% In May, Fuel And Food Prices Drive Surge

India’s retail inflation rose to 3.93% in May 2026, its fifth straight monthly increase and the highest under the new CPI series.

Retail inflation rises for fifth month straight (Image: AI-generated)
Retail inflation rises for fifth month straight (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 17:34 IST

The inflation rate in India surged to 3.93% in May 2026 which has marked, five straight months of increases. It is the highest recorded since the launch of the CPI series in January 2026. The latest figures, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday, come at a time when geopolitical tensions in West Asia are keeping energy markets on edge and adding pressure to domestic prices. Although the latest reading is higher than April’s 3.48%, retail inflation remains comfortably within the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance range of 2% to 6%.

As per reports, the most recent statistics indicate that food prices were still increasing. Food inflation was reported at 4.78% annually in May 2026 as per calculations using the Consumer Food Price Index,. Food inflation for rural areas was a bit higher, registering 4.85%, compared with 4.66% for urban areas. The steady rise in food prices has become one of the key drivers behind the recent increase in retail inflation.

Rising fuel and food costs push prices higher across sectors

The figures for inflation in May came in after a string of price increases in fuel by oil companies in government ownership, who increased their prices four times within the month. The result was an increase in transportation costs, further straining consumer and business finances.

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As per reports, reflecting this trend, transport inflation surged to 1.75% in May after registering a 0.01% decline in April. At the same time, food inflation continued to move up from last year’s lower levels, rising to 4.78% from 4.20% in April. Together, these factors played a major role in lifting overall retail inflation during the month.

RBI raises inflation outlook amid oil and monsoon concerns

The apprehension about rising global oil prices as well as the prospects of lower rainfall has also contributed to the changing economic scenario. The Reserve Bank of India has recently raised its projection for inflation for the current fiscal year to 5.1% from 4.6%, as per reports. 

The central bank has also flagged risks to the rupee and the current account deficit if these pressures persist. Even though current retail inflation remains below the RBI’s upper tolerance limit, policymakers are closely watching developments that could push prices higher in the coming months.

Tomatoes, ginger and precious metals emerge as key inflation drivers

Reports say that among major spending categories, inflation in food and beverages stood at 4.55% in May. Restaurants and accommodation services recorded inflation of 5.75%, while education services saw inflation of 2.99%. Health-related inflation remained relatively low at 1.49%.

One of the sharpest increases was seen in personal care and miscellaneous goods and services, where inflation touched 18.46%, largely due to rising prices of precious metals. Tomatoes continued to add pressure to retail inflation, with inflation in the vegetable jumping to 48.43% from 35.26% in April. Ginger inflation also accelerated sharply to 32.49% from 14.36%. Among non-food items, silver jewellery inflation soared to 155.23%, while inflation in gold, diamond and platinum jewellery remained elevated at 40.93%. 

Also Read: Will Maggi Be Banned Again? FSSAI Notice Over Insect Detection Revives Memories Of The 2015 Crisis  

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India’s Retail Inflation Accelerates To 3.93% In May, Fuel And Food Prices Drive Surge
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