India’s Fast-Growing Startup Ecosystem Gathers in Surat for 21BY72 Season 5

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 12: After four successful and impactful editions, 21BY72 – Bharat’s Leading Startup Summit is set to return with its landmark Season 5 on 13th & 14th June 2026 at Avadh Utopia, Surat, Gujarat.

Presented by Arham Share, co-sponsored by Sangini Group, and hosted by Arigato Capital, 21BY72 has evolved into one of Bharat’s fastest-growing platforms for entrepreneurship, innovation, investment, business collaboration, and ecosystem development.

What started as a vision to build stronger connections between founders and investors has today grown into a thriving ecosystem that brings together entrepreneurs, startups, MSMEs, corporates, venture capital funds, angel investors, family offices, policymakers, wealth managers, investment bankers, creators, professionals, students, and industry leaders from across India and beyond.

Over the years, the summit has played a meaningful role in fostering entrepreneurship, enabling collaborations, facilitating investment conversations, supporting innovation, and positioning Surat as an emerging destination for startups and venture capital activity.

Open to the Entire Business & Innovation Ecosystem

21BY72 Season 5 is designed as a platform for every stakeholder in the entrepreneurial journey.

The summit welcomes participation from:

Startup Founders

Aspiring Entrepreneurs

MSMEs

Business Owners

Corporate Leaders

Venture Capital Funds

Angel Investors

Family Offices

Private Equity Firms

Wealth Managers

Investment Bankers

Incubators

Accelerators

Startup Enablers

Creators & Influencers

Professionals

Researchers

Students

Policymakers

Innovation Enthusiasts

Whether an attendee is looking to raise capital, discover investment opportunities, build strategic partnerships, gain industry insights, explore innovation, showcase products and services, expand their network, or simply learn from accomplished leaders, 21BY72 offers a unique platform designed to create meaningful opportunities for all.

The summit remains completely open to anyone who wishes to learn, connect, collaborate, invest, build, or contribute to Bharat’s entrepreneurial future.

Impact Created Across Four Seasons

10,000+ Attendees

1,000+ Investors & Ecosystem Leaders

100+ Venture Capital Funds

250+ Startup & Business Showcases

100+ Speakers

55+ Panel Discussions

60+ Live Startup Pitches

Beyond these numbers, the summit has enabled thousands of founder-investor interactions, strategic partnerships, business collaborations, mentorship opportunities, ecosystem connections, and long-term relationships that continue to create value across industries.

Season 5 Highlights

100+ Companies Showcasing Across Promising Sectors

70+ Speakers & Industry Leaders

Participation from Venture Capital Funds, Angel Investors & Family Offices

Startup Pitching Opportunities

Fundraising & Investor Connect Sessions

Strategic Partnership Opportunities

Founder-Investor Networking

Industry-Specific Panel Discussions

Fireside Chats

Business Collaboration Opportunities

Ecosystem Networking Sessions

Knowledge Sharing & Learning Experiences

Distinguished Speakers

Pratik Gandhi

Ashneer Grover

Angad Bedi

Zaheer Iqbal

Parul Gulati

Manan Vohra

Arjun Vaidya

Sarthak Ahuja

Along with several founders, investors, policymakers, creators and industry experts.

Blessed by Visionary Leaders

Shri Bhupendra Patel – Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat

Shri C. R. Patil – Hon’ble Union Minister

Shri Harsh Sanghavi – Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat

Shri M. Nagarajan, IAS – Municipal Commissioner, Surat

Shri Tejas Parmar, IAS – District Collector, Surat

Shri Swaroop P., IAS – Industries Commissioner, Government of Gujarat

Shri Banchhanidhi Pani, IAS – Municipal Commissioner, Ahmedabad

The Visionaries Behind 21BY72

Rachit Poddar

Founder, 21BY72

Rachit Group

3C’s & Co.

Startup Investor

CA Prateek Tosniwal

Founder, 21BY72

Partner, MICS International

Startup Investor

CA Mehul Shah

Founder, 21BY72

Partner, Rasesh Shah & Co.

Startup Investor

Sharad Todi

Founder, 21BY72

Director, Shard Finlease

Co-Founder, Nuxagen Nutrition

Startup Investor

Leadership Perspectives

Rachit Poddar, Founder – 21BY72

“When we started 21BY72, the objective was simple — create a platform where ambitious entrepreneurs could access the people, capital, knowledge, and opportunities needed to accelerate their growth. Over time, it has evolved into something much larger than an event. Today, 21BY72 represents a community of founders, investors, business leaders, policymakers, creators, and changemakers who believe in building the future together.

Surat has always been known for its entrepreneurial spirit. Through 21BY72, we aspire to position the city as a globally recognised destination for innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship. Season 5 is another step towards building Surat’s global startup story while showcasing Bharat’s entrepreneurial potential to the world.”

CA Prateek Tosniwal, Founder – 21BY72

“The next decade belongs to entrepreneurs. Across Bharat, we are witnessing extraordinary founders building world-class businesses and solving meaningful problems. However, founders need more than capital; they need access to networks, mentorship, strategic guidance, partnerships, and opportunities. 21BY72 serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders of the ecosystem.”

CA Mehul Shah, Founder – 21BY72

“Great ecosystems are built when innovation meets capital, experience, governance, and execution. Over the years, 21BY72 has become a platform where meaningful conversations lead to meaningful action. We are committed to creating an environment where entrepreneurs can learn from experienced leaders, connect with investors, explore partnerships, and gain access to resources needed to build sustainable businesses.”

Sharad Todi, Founder – 21BY72

“Entrepreneurship remains one of the strongest drivers of economic growth, innovation, and employment generation. Every successful business creates opportunities that extend far beyond itself. By bringing together investors, business leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs under one roof, we hope to create an environment where ideas can transform into impactful businesses.”

Building Surat’s Global Startup Story

Over the years, 21BY72 has hosted:

Aman Gupta

Anupam Mittal

Ghazal Alagh

Raj Shamani

Azhar Iqubal

Dr. A. Velumani

Vijay Kedia

Saina Nehwal

Neha Dhupia

Radhika Madan

Chahatt Khanna

Ganeshprasad Sridharan

and many others.

The summit continues to attract participation from across India and international markets, strengthening Surat’s emergence as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, investment, and business collaboration.

As 21BY72 enters its fifth season, the platform remains committed to its mission of fostering entrepreneurship, enabling innovation, facilitating investment, and creating opportunities that contribute to Bharat’s long-term growth story.

21BY72 Season 5 will be held on 13th–14th June 2026 at Avadh Utopia, Surat, Gujarat.

For registrations and more information, visit www.21by72.com.

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