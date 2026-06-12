Hiraba no Khamkar Foundation Launches Lifelong Educational Assistance Scheme

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 12: Hiraba no Khamkar Foundation has launched a Lifelong Educational Assistance Scheme with the objective of ensuring that no student’s academic journey is interrupted due to financial constraints.

The initiative has been introduced with the support and guidance of noted industrialist and philanthropist Piyush Desai (Nanota) and is aimed at supporting both boys and girls studying from standard 5 through to college. Under the scheme, selected students will receive educational assistance throughout their academic journey, helping them pursue their studies without financial hardship.

The scrutiny of application forms and the selection process is currently underway. Owing to the large number of applications received, the evaluation process is being conducted in phases. Students who are selected under the scheme will be informed as and when the verification and selection process is completed.

The Foundation has appealed to students who have not yet submitted their application forms or have yet to provide the required supporting documents at the earliest.

Required Documents

Applicants are required to submit copies of:

Aadhaar Card

Father’s Aadhaar Card

Latest Marksheet

Electricity Bill

Two Passport-Sized Photographs

The Hiraba no Khamkar Foundation is committed to bringing about positive social change through education and has urged eligible students and their families to take advantage of the scheme and complete the application process at the earliest.

Contact Information

The Foundation’s office is located in the Empire State Building on the Ring Road.

For further information, students and parents may contact the Foundation at: