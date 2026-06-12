Delhi’s ‘Jinxed’ CM Bungalow To Be Demolished: Political Myths And Misfortunes Behind 33 Sham Nath Marg

DELHI CM BUNGALOW: For years, 33 Sham Nath Marg in Delhi’s Civil Lines has carried a strange kind of reputation in the city’s political circles. Many people in government call it “unlucky,” and you hear stories about how its residents have faced sudden downfalls, political misfortune, or even personal loss. Frankly, the bungalow just feels haunted by its own history. But that’s set to change. The Delhi government has decided to erase the old aura altogether. They’re going to knock down the colonial relic and put up something new: the city’s first dedicated headquarters for the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. This place will finally have a real purpose, housing a modern Emergency Operations Centre and turning a nearly abandoned property into a crucial spot for the city’s administration and emergency response.

Why is Delhi Chief Minister’s bungalow considered jinxed?

It all started with 33 Sham Nath Marg. Built in the 1920s, the house picked up a reputation for bad luck because so many Delhi chief ministers who lived there or were assigned the place ran into political troubles. People whispered that the bungalow was “jinxed,” and even leaders like former CM Sheila Dikshit apparently refused to move in even though she was entitled to the residence. For a long time, the place just sat empty, and rumours about a political curse only grew.

Lately, the conversation has shifted to a different address. 6 Flagstaff Road, where former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lived. But this time, it was the controversy over huge renovation expenses that made headlines. The house got tagged as “Sheesh Mahal” after reports said renovation costs skyrocketed and a CAG report called out the financial mess.

In short, Delhi’s old chief minister bungalows seem to attract drama, whether it’s political misfortune or just sheer scandal.

Why does the demolition matter?

The redevelopment is being motivated by a functional imperative, but the bungalow’s political cache has survived. There is no separate building for DDMA in Delhi at present; the functions of the DDMA are housed in various offices. The officials say having a dedicated headquarters will help to better coordinate during an emergency and enhance the city’s response efforts.

The centre, which is proposed to be located in the area, is likely to see representation from various government departments and agencies like the New Delhi Municipal Council, the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Police.

Currently, the EOC is operating from the DDMA office, Civil Lines, and is facing lack of space.

Once verified, the fire and police teams and the CATS team are alerted, the district magistrate and rescue teams are also notified and the EOC is monitoring and coordinating the response, an official said.

Bungalow to feature CCTV Cameras, ACs and TVs

The PWD tender mentioned the installation of high end at Bungalow No. 1. It consists of five TV sets of Rs9.3 lakh; 14 A/cs of Rs7.7 lakh; and 14 CCTVs of Rs5.74 lakh. The bungalow will also be provided with Rs. 2 lakh worth of Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system. The tender includes 23 ceiling fans with remote controls at Rs1.8 lakh, six geysers at Rs91,000. The electrical overhaul is the biggest part of the upgrade plan, which focuses on modernisation of the house of the Chief Minister.

The tender has one OTG which is priced at Rs. 85000, one automatic washing machine at Rs. 77000, one dishwasher at Rs. 60000, a gas stove at Rs63000 and microwaves at Rs32000. The lighting upgrade includes 115 decorative lamps, wall lights, hanging fixtures and three big chandeliers, which are valued at Rs. 6,03,939. Ms Gupta is now staying in her own home in Shalimar Bagh, and will be able to live there when it’s finished.

When CM Rekha Gupta Rejected ‘Sheeshmahal’, to Develop Museum

After the oath-taking ceremony, Ms Rekha Gupta stated that she was not going to stay at the old CM’s house located at 6 Flagstaff Road because it was used by Arvind Kejriwal. “Sheeshmahal will be developed into a museum.

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