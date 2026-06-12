Who Is Harsha Sunny? Ex-Mrs Kerala Contestant Arrested At Mumbai Airport With Hydroponic Weed Worth Over Rs 11 Crore

A 28-year-old model and former Mrs Kerala Contestant has been arrested at Mumbai airport after customs officials allegedly recovered more than 11 kg of high-grade hydroponic marijuana from her luggage. The woman, identified as Harsha Sunny, arrived from Bangkok and was intercepted by officials after her behaviour reportedly raised suspicion during routine surveillance at the airport. The case has drawn attention not only because of the huge value of the seized drugs but also because the accused is a former Mrs Kerala Contestant who had participated in the 2025 edition of the beauty pageant.

According to reports customs authorities said that, Harsha Sunny, a Mrs Kerala Contestant, landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on the night of June 10-11. She had travelled from Bangkok on Air India flight TG-351 when officers from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and the Customs Department stopped her for further checks.

Suspicious behaviour leads officials to a major drug seizure

Reports say that during the inspection, officials searched the trolley bag being carried by Mrs Kerala Contestant. Inside the luggage, they found 12 vacuum-sealed plastic packets containing what they described as a green substance. A chemical examination was conducted on the spot using a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) testing kit.

The test reportedly confirmed that the substance was high-quality hydroponic marijuana. Officials said the total quantity seized from the Mrs Kerala Contestant weighed more than 11 kg. The narcotics are estimated to be worth around Rs 11.82 crore in the illegal market, making it a significant seizure.

Court sends former beauty pageant participant to custody

As per reports, following the recovery, customs officials arrested Harsha Sunny under provisions of the NDPS Act for allegedly smuggling banned narcotic substances into India. The former Mrs Kerala Contestant was later produced before the Fort Court in Mumbai.

The court remanded Mrs Kerala Contestant to judicial custody. Investigators are now trying to determine where the consignment was meant to be delivered and whether it was intended for distribution in Mumbai or elsewhere in the country. Authorities have said the investigation is ongoing and are examining possible links connected to the shipment. The arrest of Mrs Kerala Contestant has added a high-profile dimension to an already major narcotics case.

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