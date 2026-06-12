Did Trump Keep Netanyahu Out Of His Iran Deal? Surprise Announcement Raises Questions

A widening gap appears to have emerged between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a proposed Iran deal, with reports suggesting the Israeli leader was caught off guard when Trump abruptly cancelled planned US strikes on Iran. According to Axios, Netanyahu was left “surprised” by the move and, in recent days, had been seeking information from allies close to the Trump administration as negotiations between Washington and Tehran progressed largely out of public view. The development has raised questions about whether Israel was fully informed about the evolving Iran deal, despite being one of America’s closest partners in the region.

According to reports, the surprise came after Trump announced that discussions with Iran had reached the country’s highest leadership levels and had received approval. Posting on Truth Social, Trump said, “Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening.” The statement immediately shifted attention from military action to diplomacy and placed the proposed Iran deal at the centre of regional politics.

Behind-the-scenes talks suggest Washington moved ahead without full Israeli involvement

Trump also claimed that the discussions and final points had been approved “in both concept and great detail” by all parties involved. According to his statement, the countries backing the framework included the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and others.

Axios reported that before finalising the draft Iran deal, Trump held phone conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Qatari Emir Tamim al-Thani and several other regional leaders. However, shortly after Trump’s announcement, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement distancing itself from the arrangement, saying Israel “is not a party to the memorandum of understanding” between Washington and Tehran.

Israel backs conditions but stops short of endorsing the arrangement

While rejecting any formal role in the understanding, Netanyahu’s office said the Israeli leader appreciated Trump’s assurances regarding the final outcome of the negotiations. According to reports, Netanyahu welcomed Trump’s commitment that any eventual Iran deal would include the removal of enriched nuclear material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production and an end to Iranian support for proxy groups in the region.

The language suggested that Israel supports several goals attached to the proposed Iran deal, but it also highlighted that Jerusalem was not directly involved in the agreement itself. That distinction has fueled speculation about how closely the two governments were coordinating during the final stages of the diplomatic effort.

Surprise announcement raises questions about coordination between allies

As per reports, the latest developments indicate that Trump may have pursued the Iran deal more independently than Israel expected. There are reports that Netanyahu was searching for information through outside channels, combined with Israel’s statement that it was not a party to the memorandum, have added to the perception that key parts of the Iran deal were shaped primarily by Washington and Tehran.

Although Trump said regional partners had approved the framework, Israel’s response showed a more cautious position. As attention now turns to whether the proposed Iran deal moves forward, the episode has also highlighted possible differences in how Washington and Jerusalem view the path ahead on Iran.

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