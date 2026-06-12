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Home > Business > MBG Card Launches Nationwide Digital Campaign with Pankaj Tripathi as Brand Ambassador

MBG Card Launches Nationwide Digital Campaign with Pankaj Tripathi as Brand Ambassador

MBG Card Launches Nationwide Digital Campaign with Pankaj Tripathi as Brand Ambassador

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-12 18:32 IST

Pankaj Tripathy, Bollywood Actor & Abhinavv Dubeyy, Founder, MBG Cards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: MBG Card, one of India’s fastest-growing digital marketing automation platforms, has announced a nationwide digital campaign featuring celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi as its official brand ambassador — a partnership that signals the company’s next phase of growth and mainstream visibility.

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The campaign was conceptualised, scripted, and produced by Goosebumps Network, MBG Card’s creative agency partner, who also facilitated the onboarding of Pankaj Tripathi.

Through a series of brand films, the campaign brings to life how MBG Card helps Indian business owners simplify lead generation, automate customer engagement, and unlock the full potential of digital marketing — without complexity.

Watch the Campaign Video here:
TVC LINK TO COME HERE

Leadership Commentary

Abhinavv Dubeyy, Founder & CEO, MBG Card, said:

“We built MBG Card for the business owner who doesn’t have time to figure out digital — they just need it to work. Pankaj ji embodies that same no-nonsense authenticity. He speaks to every corner of India, and that’s exactly where our customers are. Goosebumps Network didn’t just produce a great campaign — they built a partnership that genuinely reflects who we are.”

Ashish J. Banka, Founder & CEO, Goosebumps Network, added:

“The brief was simple: make it feel real. Pankaj Tripathi doesn’t need to perform relatability — he carries it naturally. That’s what the MBG Card story needed. We’re proud to have brought this campaign to life and to have played a role in making this partnership happen.”

Pankaj Tripathi, Brand Ambassador, MBG Card, said:

“Across India, I meet countless entrepreneurs and business owners who work hard every day to grow their dreams. What impressed me about MBG Card is how it makes digital marketing simple and accessible for them. Technology should help people focus on their business, not complicate it. I’m happy to be associated with a platform that is helping small and medium businesses connect with more customers and grow with confidence.”

Campaign Rollout

The campaign will roll out across social media, OTT platforms, YouTube, and digital touchpoints nationwide — targeting SMB owners across Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities where MBG Card’s 10,000+ customers already operate.

Please watch https://youtu.be/kbBT8jpg8xE?si=o80CjA-tQqguoSH0 for more details.

About MBG Card India Pvt. Ltd.

MBG Card is one of India’s leading digital marketing automation platforms, serving 10,000+ SMB customers across 100+ business categories in 50+ Indian cities.

The company offers:

  • WhatsApp Automation
  • Meta Ads Management
  • Google My Business Optimisation
  • Website Development
  • SEO
  • Lead Generation Services

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Jabalpur.

Media Contact

MBG Card India Pvt. Ltd.
Website: www.mbgcard.in

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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MBG Card Launches Nationwide Digital Campaign with Pankaj Tripathi as Brand Ambassador
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MBG Card Launches Nationwide Digital Campaign with Pankaj Tripathi as Brand Ambassador

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MBG Card Launches Nationwide Digital Campaign with Pankaj Tripathi as Brand Ambassador

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MBG Card Launches Nationwide Digital Campaign with Pankaj Tripathi as Brand Ambassador
MBG Card Launches Nationwide Digital Campaign with Pankaj Tripathi as Brand Ambassador
MBG Card Launches Nationwide Digital Campaign with Pankaj Tripathi as Brand Ambassador
MBG Card Launches Nationwide Digital Campaign with Pankaj Tripathi as Brand Ambassador

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