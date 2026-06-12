Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 Officially Announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: The countdown has officially begun for the Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026, a prestigious platform dedicated to celebrating excellence in India’s rapidly growing OTT and digital entertainment industry. The grand awards ceremony will take place on 30th June 2026 in Mumbai, bringing together some of the biggest names from the world of streaming entertainment.

An extension of the successful 7th Edition of the Iconic Gold Awards, the Iconic Gold Streaming Awards has been launched as a dedicated IP to recognize and honour the creators, filmmakers, storytellers, actors, technicians, and digital talents who are redefining entertainment through OTT platforms.

Adding credibility and industry expertise to the awards is a distinguished jury panel featuring acclaimed filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, social entrepreneur Seema Singh, filmmaker Sidhant Sachdev, and producer Saurabh Varma. The esteemed jury will evaluate nominations across multiple categories, ensuring a fair, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

This year’s nominations showcase some of the most talked-about OTT films, web series, documentaries, and performances that have captivated audiences across the country. The awards aim to honour excellence across acting, direction, storytelling, music, content creation, and digital entertainment.

Speaking about the initiative, the organizers shared that the objective of the Iconic Gold Streaming Awards is to create a dedicated platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in digital storytelling and celebrates the creators and performers shaping the future of entertainment.

“Iconic Gold Streaming Awards is an extension of the Iconic Gold Awards legacy. As a new IP dedicated to the OTT ecosystem, it aims to recognize and celebrate the outstanding creators, filmmakers, storytellers, performers, and talent who are shaping the future of digital entertainment,” said the organizers.

With anticipation building across the industry, the Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 promises to be a spectacular evening honouring the very best of India’s streaming world.

The winners will be announced during the grand ceremony on 30th June 2026 in Mumbai.