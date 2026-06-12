‘Iran Will Not Have Nuclear Weapons’: Netanyahu Draws Red Line Despite Deal Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday reiterated his long-standing position on Iran’s nuclear programme, declaring that Tehran will not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons while he remains in office. In a post on X, Netanyahu said preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear-armed state has been a central objective throughout his political career and stressed that he and US President Donald Trump remain aligned on the issue. The Israeli leader argued that international efforts against Iran’s nuclear programme have delayed Tehran’s ability to develop atomic weapons and described Iran as a direct threat to Israel’s existence.

Netanyahu Stresses Alignment With Trump On Iran

Reaffirming his position, Netanyahu said, “As long as I am Prime Minister of Israel, Iran will not have nuclear weapons. There is full agreement between me and President Trump on this issue. For over 30 years, I have been at the forefront of the international campaign against Iran’s nuclear program. Had it not been for this campaign, Iran would long ago have had atomic bombs to destroy Israel. Iran is working to destroy the Jewish state, and I dedicate my life to preventing them from doing so. As long as I am Prime Minister of Israel, this will not happen.”

His remarks come amid growing discussion over a possible diplomatic framework involving the United States and Iran aimed at reducing tensions in West Asia.

Reports Suggest Proposed US-Iran Understanding

Earlier, CNN, citing multiple diplomatic sources, reported that a memorandum between the United States and Iran could be signed in Geneva, Switzerland. According to the report, the proposed arrangement would include a 60-day ceasefire “on all fronts,” including Lebanon, beginning immediately after signing.

The reported framework also includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz without Iran imposing transit charges and restoring the uninterrupted flow of energy supplies, commercial shipments and maritime traffic through the strategic waterway. CNN said traffic through the route would gradually return to pre-conflict levels within 30 days of the agreement being signed.

Iran Says No Final Agreement Has Been Reached

According to CNN, the proposed arrangement also includes lifting the US blockade of Iranian ports and offering limited sanctions relief. A diplomatic source quoted by the network said such relief would be granted “based on the progression of the deal and continued engagement in good faith,” although no timeline has been specified.

However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei rejected reports that a final agreement has already been reached. As reported by Iranian state media outlet Press TV, Baghaei said that no final deal with the United States to end the conflict in West Asia has been concluded so far.

(with inputs from ANI)

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