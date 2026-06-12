Iran FM Araghchi Says Deal With US ‘Has Never Been Closer’; Trump Reposts Message

Iran has urged the media to avoid speculation over the contents of a proposed understanding with the United States, saying details will be released only after the process is completed. The statement came after reports suggested that the proposed agreement could include a ceasefire extension, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a framework for future discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme. In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” was close to being finalised and stressed that official details would be shared at the appropriate time.

Iran says agreement is close but asks media to avoid speculation

“The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course,” Araghchi said in his post.

His remarks gained further attention after US President Donald Trump reposted the message on social media. Araghchi’s statement followed a CNN report, citing multiple diplomatic sources, which said the memorandum is expected to be signed in Geneva, Switzerland.

Reports outline ceasefire and sanctions relief framework

According to CNN, the proposed arrangement includes a 60-day ceasefire “on all fronts”, including Lebanon, beginning immediately after signing. The report also said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen without Iran imposing transit charges, while energy supplies, commercial shipments and maritime traffic through the strategic waterway would gradually return to pre-conflict levels within 30 days.

CNN further reported that the agreement could include lifting the US blockade of Iranian ports and offering limited sanctions relief. A diplomatic source told the network that such relief would be granted “based on the progression of the deal and continued engagement in good faith”, although no timeline has been specified.

Mixed signals emerge from Tehran and Washington

Despite the reports, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei rejected suggestions that a final agreement has already been reached. According to Iran’s state-run Press TV, Baghaei said no final deal with the United States to end the conflict in West Asia has been concluded so far.

Trump also pushed back against reports about the proposed arrangement. In a Truth Social post, he accused Iran of misrepresenting the contents of the agreement and acting in bad faith.

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth,” Trump said in its post.

“Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!” he added.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Iran Will Not Have Nuclear Weapons’: Netanyahu Draws Red Line Despite Deal Reports