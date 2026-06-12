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Home > World News > Orbs Over The Pond: What Is Inside Newly Released Pentagon UFO Files? Trump Unveils 400 Pages of Classified UAP Documents, Videos

Orbs Over The Pond: What Is Inside Newly Released Pentagon UFO Files? Trump Unveils 400 Pages of Classified UAP Documents, Videos

The Trump administration has released a third batch of classified UAP documents, including FBI videos of mysterious glowing spheres and previously undisclosed CIA records on flying saucers.

Trump releases third tranche of UFO files (IMAGES: OFFICIAL SITE)
Trump releases third tranche of UFO files (IMAGES: OFFICIAL SITE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 21:13 IST

PENTAGON UFO FILES: The Trump administration has released a third batch of secret documents regarding UAPs, 400 pages of previously classified text, photos and videos, to its growing collection of unexplained sightings. The materials were posted online at the Department of War on Friday morning and feature a series of cases where investigators were never able to determine exactly what happened, leaving the nature of the phenomena still a mystery.

Orbs Over The Pond: What Is Inside Newly Released Pentagon UFO Files? Trump Unveils 400 Pages of Classified UAP Documents, Videos

Pentagon UFO Files Released

One of the newly released records includes an FBI video from a citizen in the northeast United States in 2025. The witness stated that they saw a bright object in their backyard, which appeared as a ‘brilliant red sphere’ the size of a basketball. A second video, also not previously seen, of what officials said was a ‘plasma-like sphere’ hovering over a pond in an undisclosed part of the US, that seemingly changed its shape and brightness as it moved.

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The release on Friday also contains dozens of previously unknown CIA documents on ‘flying saucers,’ which include a report by the agency’s own top scientists on the subject, given under the guise of concern that the reports could overload the military warning system and lead to mass hysteria. 

The Department of War is on the same page with President Trump in seeking unprecedented transparency about the knowledge our government has about Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP),’ said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in a statement. 

Trump Administration Unveils 400 Pages

It’s no secret these files, yet concealed behind classifications, have given rise to justified speculation for a long time and it’s time for the American people to see it for themselves. The Trump Administration is making its first significant declassified document release a testament to its effort to be as transparent as possible.”

The Pentagon says the UFO files have come in with “unprecedented levels of interest,” and since the website opened on May 8, it has been hit a total of more than 1.7 billion times worldwide by the Department of War.

A second release was made two weeks later. A significant number of the photos and videos in today’s release have been submitted by American citizens and officials say they were taken with iPhones. The report from the FBI is of a witness who parked their car after leaving work on July, 2025.

Red Orbs, Flying Saucers and Unsolved Mysteries

The FBI analysis made the above observations in turn: The object gradually ascended into the air and drifted to the left, causing both witnesses to see a second identical orb directly above it.

The witness then retrieved an iPhone 14 Pro Max and tapped the screen to start a video, which was captured of the two glowing objects traveling to the west over a nearby tree line. The report states that the orbs flew quietly and gracefully, seemingly flitting in formation and linked together. When they were no longer visible both witnesses stated the objects seemed to fuse into one orb. They estimated that the phenomenon moved from its original position about 75 yards, and then it disappeared. 

ALSO READ: Trump Calls Iranian Drone Attack On Indian Ships Leaving Strait Of Hormuz ‘Totally Unacceptable’

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Orbs Over The Pond: What Is Inside Newly Released Pentagon UFO Files? Trump Unveils 400 Pages of Classified UAP Documents, Videos
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Orbs Over The Pond: What Is Inside Newly Released Pentagon UFO Files? Trump Unveils 400 Pages of Classified UAP Documents, Videos

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Orbs Over The Pond: What Is Inside Newly Released Pentagon UFO Files? Trump Unveils 400 Pages of Classified UAP Documents, Videos
Orbs Over The Pond: What Is Inside Newly Released Pentagon UFO Files? Trump Unveils 400 Pages of Classified UAP Documents, Videos
Orbs Over The Pond: What Is Inside Newly Released Pentagon UFO Files? Trump Unveils 400 Pages of Classified UAP Documents, Videos
Orbs Over The Pond: What Is Inside Newly Released Pentagon UFO Files? Trump Unveils 400 Pages of Classified UAP Documents, Videos

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