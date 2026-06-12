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Home > India News > Rebel MPs To Approach LS Speaker Om Birla With ‘Real TMC’ Claim: What It Means For Mamata Banerjee?

Rebel MPs To Approach LS Speaker Om Birla With ‘Real TMC’ Claim: What It Means For Mamata Banerjee?

A group of 19 rebel TMC MPs plans to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on June 15 to seek recognition as the “real TMC” parliamentary faction.

TMC Crisis Deepens As Rebel MPs Back NDA And Stake Claim (Image: ANI, file photo)
TMC Crisis Deepens As Rebel MPs Back NDA And Stake Claim (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 19:37 IST

A fresh political battle is brewing inside the TMC, with a group of rebel MPs preparing to approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and seek recognition as the party’s “real TMC” parliamentary faction. The move represents a major challenge to the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and comes at a time when the TMC is grappling with an escalating internal revolt following a poor electoral performance.

According to PTI, rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia said the dissident lawmakers have already submitted a representation to Speaker Birla and will formally stake their claim on Monday, June 15. “We have submitted the letter… On Monday, we will go to the Speaker and stake our claim to form the real TMC parliamentary group. We will ask the Speaker to give recognition to our claim,” Basunia said.

Rebels seek recognition as party’s official parliamentary voice

As per reports, Basunia, the MP from Cooch Behar, is among a group of rebel TMC MPs who have backed the creation of a separate parliamentary faction. The lawmakers have also decided to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha, deepening the crisis within the party.

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The rebel leader also hit back at senior TMC MP Kirti Azad, who had alleged that lawmakers were being lured to switch sides. Rejecting the charge, Basunia said, “Kirti Azad is a liar. This is not right to say. We are 19 MPs and he is also an MP… it is not right to make such allegations.”

What it could mean for Mamata Banerjee

The latest rebellion is being seen as one of the biggest internal challenges faced by the TMC in years. The unrest has reportedly been directed not only at the party leadership but also at Abhishek Banerjee, with several MPs and MLAs openly questioning the high command after the party’s poll setback.

Reports say that a group of 19 dissident TMC MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, has reportedly written to Om Birla claiming that Dastidar continues to be the party’s Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha. The same group has announced support for the BJP-led NDA in Parliament.

The parliamentary revolt comes after a similar split in the state Assembly. Earlier, expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee led a rebel camp that claimed 58 MLAs had received recognition as the principal opposition group. If the rebels succeed in gaining recognition in Parliament, it could further weaken Mamata Banerjee’s control over the TMC and deepen the leadership crisis facing the party.

Also Read: FIR Filed Against Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata Over Controversial Rally Speech   

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Rebel MPs To Approach LS Speaker Om Birla With ‘Real TMC’ Claim: What It Means For Mamata Banerjee?
Tags: mamata banerjeeReal TMCtmcTMC rebels

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Rebel MPs To Approach LS Speaker Om Birla With ‘Real TMC’ Claim: What It Means For Mamata Banerjee?

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Rebel MPs To Approach LS Speaker Om Birla With ‘Real TMC’ Claim: What It Means For Mamata Banerjee?
Rebel MPs To Approach LS Speaker Om Birla With ‘Real TMC’ Claim: What It Means For Mamata Banerjee?
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