Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Team India Debut in Doubt? Belfast Violence Puts India vs Ireland T20I Series Under a Cloud

Belfast Violence: The anti-immigration riot in Belfast raised concerns about India’s two-match Twenty20 series in Ireland. The reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has become concerned about the recent violence and the matches, if required, will be taken out of Belfast. India will take on Ireland on June 26 and 28 before they are at the three ODIs and five T20Is in England in July. While the two teams might not meet each other’s standards on the field, with the Indian national cricket team being the overwhelming favourites, this is a tour that would have a lot of attention. For a while, the India vs Ireland series has been looked at, where the teenage sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, will be making his international debut.

Since his heroics in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the 15-year-old is being tipped to become the youngest Indian to make his international debut. However, with anti-immigration violence in Belfast, there is a possibility of Sooryavanshi’s debut being delayed.

Will India vs Ireland T20I series be postponed?

An official statement has been issued by Irish cricket after what was another manic night in Belfast this week. Residents of the city were ordered to vacate their houses following a stabbing attack. The BBC reported that bus and rail services have been suspended in the city following the torching of several houses and cars. It remains to be seen what will happen to the two-match Twenty20 International series between Ireland and India with the event having taken place. The board confirmed that it is watching the situation closely, but made no mention of the scheduled games for 26 and 28 June.

In an official statement, the Irish cricket board said, “Cricket Ireland is continuing to monitor the situation in areas currently experiencing community unrest and will make a decision within the next 48 hours regarding this Sunday’s Irish Senior Cup and National Cup fixtures.”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut to be delayed?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the cricketing world with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The 15-year-old became the first player to be named the MVP as well as the Emerging Player of the Season. He scored 776 runs in the season, batting at a strike rate of 228.95. His record-breaking season included a tally of 72 sixes, the most by any batter in a single season. Since the season, former cricketers from around the world have called for the teenager’s international debut. When it looked like he would be making his debut, it looks like Sooryavanshi’s debut might be delayed.

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