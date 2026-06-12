England Cricket Alcohol Ban? Rob Key Refuses to Back Ben Stokes as Test Captain After Nightclub Incident With Gus Atkinson | WATCH Video

England Cricket Alcohol Ban: Rob Key, the England men’s team executive director, said that there is “no hurry” to finalise the decision on Stokes’ England playing career and he is still not sure If Stokes will be captain or not. And, he has decided to go for a complete alcohol ban for the team. Stokes and Gus Atkinson were involved in a fight at a nightclub after they both broke the midnight curfew. This was revealed by Stokes and Atkinson after their team victory by 115 runs at Lord’s. Because of this, they have both been left out of the second Test against New Zealand, which starts at The Kia Oval next week. Titi Lamositele, a rugby union player from Saracens, was also involved in the altercation.

Will Ben Stokes captain the England test team?







Rob Key talked about the possibility of Ben Stokes captaining England again. Notably, the all-rounder has been dropped from the team ahead of the second test and was replaced by Joe Root as the skipper. Key while talking about Stokes’ future as captain, said, “Can Ben captain again? I think we’ve just got to let that play out. The decision, as I look forward, is about what’s best for the team and what’s best for Ben as well. I haven’t got an answer for that at the moment, to be honest. It’s still very raw, certainly for Ben, Brendon (McCullum, head coach), myself, and the ECB.”

Alcohol ban on the England cricket team?

There have been suggestions from different sets of the public that the England cricket management is being asked to impose a full ban on alcohol. Rob Key, while talking about the possible alcohol ban, talked about how the players have shown that an’t be trusted with responsibility. Key lashed out at the players while not taking any names. The managing director of the team believed that it was time for the players to show that they could be trusted again.

Addressing the alcohol ban on the England cricket team, Key said, “I’m trying to give myself a bit of time, but do we need to look and say, have they (the rules) actually been strict enough? Even when they win a game of cricket, is it now a time when there’s just no alcohol at any time and at any stage? The players now have to show the public that they can be trusted. At this point, it’s hard to say they can. It’s not just about the protocols; in the conditions of employment, there are several ways you’re expected to behave as an England cricketer. We don’t want our players out late at night in alcohol-related incidents.”

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