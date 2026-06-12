LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > England Cricket Alcohol Ban? Rob Key Refuses to Back Ben Stokes as Test Captain After Nightclub Incident With Gus Atkinson | WATCH Video

England Cricket Alcohol Ban? Rob Key Refuses to Back Ben Stokes as Test Captain After Nightclub Incident With Gus Atkinson | WATCH Video

England Cricket managing director Rob Key has refused to guarantee Ben Stokes' future as Test captain following the all-rounder's nightclub incident with Gus Atkinson. Addressing the controversy, Key admitted the ECB could even consider a complete alcohol ban for players on international duty as it reviews team discipline and culture.

Rob Key raises questions over Ben Stokes' captaincy. Image Credit: AFP
Rob Key raises questions over Ben Stokes' captaincy. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 10:04 IST

England Cricket Alcohol Ban: Rob Key, the England men’s team executive director, said that there is “no hurry” to finalise the decision on Stokes’ England playing career and he is still not sure If Stokes will be captain or not. And, he has decided to go for a complete alcohol ban for the team. Stokes and Gus Atkinson were involved in a fight at a nightclub after they both broke the midnight curfew. This was revealed by Stokes and Atkinson after their team victory by 115 runs at Lord’s. Because of this, they have both been left out of the second Test against New Zealand, which starts at The Kia Oval next week. Titi Lamositele, a rugby union player from Saracens, was also involved in the altercation.

Will Ben Stokes captain the England test team?



Rob Key talked about the possibility of Ben Stokes captaining England again. Notably, the all-rounder has been dropped from the team ahead of the second test and was replaced by Joe Root as the skipper. Key while talking about Stokes’ future as captain, said, “Can Ben captain again? I think we’ve just got to let that play out. The decision, as I look forward, is about what’s best for the team and what’s best for Ben as well. I haven’t got an answer for that at the moment, to be honest. It’s still very raw, certainly for Ben, Brendon (McCullum, head coach), myself, and the ECB.”

Alcohol ban on the England cricket team?

There have been suggestions from different sets of the public that the England cricket management is being asked to impose a full ban on alcohol. Rob Key, while talking about the possible alcohol ban, talked about how the players have shown that an’t be trusted with responsibility. Key lashed out at the players while not taking any names. The managing director of the team believed that it was time for the players to show that they could be trusted again.

Addressing the alcohol ban on the England cricket team, Key said, “I’m trying to give myself a bit of time, but do we need to look and say, have they (the rules) actually been strict enough? Even when they win a game of cricket, is it now a time when there’s just no alcohol at any time and at any stage? The players now have to show the public that they can be trusted. At this point, it’s hard to say they can. It’s not just about the protocols; in the conditions of employment, there are several ways you’re expected to behave as an England cricketer. We don’t want our players out late at night in alcohol-related incidents.”

Also Read: IND vs AFG: Who Will Replace Virat Kohli at No. 3 in ODIs? Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal Lead India’s Top-Order Race | Check India’s Predicted Playing XI

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

England Cricket Alcohol Ban? Rob Key Refuses to Back Ben Stokes as Test Captain After Nightclub Incident With Gus Atkinson | WATCH Video
Tags: ben stokesECBEngland alcohol banengland cricketEngland Test teamEngland vs New ZealandGus AtkinsonJoe RootKia OvalRob Key

RELATED News

FIFA World Cup 2026: Quiñones, Jiménez Strike as Mexico Beat South Africa 2-0; Opening Match Sees Red Cards Galore

FIFA World Cup 2026, South Africa vs Mexico: Why The Iconic Estadio Azteca Renamed To Mexico City Stadium? Explained

FIFA World Cup 2026, South Africa vs Mexico: Why The Iconic Estadio Azteca Renamed To Mexico City Stadium?

Why FIFA Banned Haiti National Football Team Jerseys Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026? Explained

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On 11th June: Mexico Take On South Africa, South Korea Face-Off Czechia— Check Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Weather Today 12 June: IMD Red Alert for Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

Elon Musk To Become World's First Trillionaire? How SpaceX IPO Can Make History

Who Was Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Eldest Child Dies At 47 After Years In Coma

England Cricket Alcohol Ban? Rob Key Refuses to Back Ben Stokes as Test Captain After Nightclub Incident With Gus Atkinson | WATCH Video

MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Know How to Check Marksheet, Official Websites, and Latest Updates

Kerala Weather Today June 12: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Ernakulam, Idukki, Yellow Alert In 6 Districts

Why Has The Government Barred Bulk Petrol, Diesel Purchases From Fuel Pumps?

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Check Result PDF, Cut-Off, Mains Process and Latest Updates

Chennai Power Cut 12 June: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas

Stock Market Outlook Today: Can Sensex, Nifty End The Week Higher?

England Cricket Alcohol Ban? Rob Key Refuses to Back Ben Stokes as Test Captain After Nightclub Incident With Gus Atkinson | WATCH Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

England Cricket Alcohol Ban? Rob Key Refuses to Back Ben Stokes as Test Captain After Nightclub Incident With Gus Atkinson | WATCH Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

England Cricket Alcohol Ban? Rob Key Refuses to Back Ben Stokes as Test Captain After Nightclub Incident With Gus Atkinson | WATCH Video
England Cricket Alcohol Ban? Rob Key Refuses to Back Ben Stokes as Test Captain After Nightclub Incident With Gus Atkinson | WATCH Video
England Cricket Alcohol Ban? Rob Key Refuses to Back Ben Stokes as Test Captain After Nightclub Incident With Gus Atkinson | WATCH Video
England Cricket Alcohol Ban? Rob Key Refuses to Back Ben Stokes as Test Captain After Nightclub Incident With Gus Atkinson | WATCH Video

QUICK LINKS