Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2026 Out: Check Revised Marks, Scorecard and Latest Updates

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the results of the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) revaluation work for the year 2026. All students who intended to have their answer scripts rechecked, scrutinised or photocopied will get to know the changes (if any) in their marks after revaluation through the official examination portal.

The result of the revaluation work is coming up weeks after the announcement of the main SSLC exam results. Candidates who had opted for the reassessment of their answer scripts will be able to check whether their marks have changed or not. The objective of the process is to bring equity and transparency into the evaluation process and also to appease students as regards the marks they have received in the main SSLC exam.

How to know the Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2026

Students can view the revised result on the official SSLC examination website. Candidates need to enter their official registration number and date of birth at the login window.

After submitting the details, the revised result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to take a screenshot or download the revised result for their resumption of the college and for admission publications in future. The board advised students to check all the details carefully before appointing after downloading the result

What information is mentioned in the Kerala SSLC scorecard

The revalued scorecard carries certain essential information about the candidate and about the paper they appeared in. It includes registration number, name, school-related information, date of birth, gender, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, etc.

The candidates are advised to immediately go there if they find any discrepancy in any of the personal or academic information so that they can get the necessary correction from the school authorities or examination board. For students opting for higher secondary education in the coming session, it is crucial to check the correctness of the details mentioned in the scorecard.

Why is the Kerala SSLC revaluation process required

The source of drawing, as part of the revaluation process, offers the candidate another level of assurance regarding the authenticity of his or her results. As it provides a second look at the students’ answer scripts, it allows for a more careful appraisal of the marks awarded and helps to verify any mistakes made in terms of marking or calculation.

For many students, even the slightest increase in marks goes a long way in making a difference in terms of admission, stream choice, scholarship allotments, and overall confidence in the studies. The revaluation process helps to further improve confidence in the system of examinations by presenting a transparent and reliable platform for the students to have their concerns taken seriously.

What do Kerala SSLC 2026 result statistics indicate

The Kerala SSLC exam results are out again. Now over 4.14 lakh students appeared for the exam, and more than 4.10 lakh passed for higher studies. The overall pass percentage of 99.07 per cent again reflects that school education in Kerala continues to set high benchmarks. Girls have again outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.22 per cent compared to 98.93 per cent among boys. Also, more than 30,000 bright students managed to score A+ grades in all subjects. With the revaluation result sharing in the picture, students are then able to make clearer what their marks and the admission prospects are after the result. The revaluation results will be more helpful for students whose marks have improved after evaluation and revaluation.

Also Read: MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Know How to Check Marksheet, Official Websites, and Latest Updates