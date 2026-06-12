Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 7: Varun Dhawan Starrer Completes One Week In Theatres, Crosses Rs 55 Crore Mark

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collections: David Dhawan’s latest multi-starrer romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has wrapped up its first week in theatres on a steady, albeit moderate note. Fronted by Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, the family entertainer successfully managed to navigate the weekday grind, officially pushing past a major global milestone.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected ₹2.60 crore net in India on Day 7 (Thursday). While the domestic theatrical run stayed relatively stagnant over the weekdays, strong international traction has helped push the film’s worldwide gross past the ₹55 crore mark, wrapping up week one at a global collection of ₹55.60 crores.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Breakdown

The comic caper started its box office journey with a decent ₹7.50 crore opening Friday, peaking on Sunday with ₹9.00 crore. While it faced standard post-weekend drops, the film managed to sustain a steady stream of family audiences across mass circuits, despite mixed word-of-mouth regarding its old-school comedy tropes.

Timeline Domestic Net Collection Global Gross Collection Opening Weekend (Days 1–3) ₹23.15 crore ₹33.70 crore Weekdays (Days 4–7) ₹13.70 crore ₹21.90 crore Total Week 1 Collections ₹36.85 crore ₹55.60 crore

On its seventh day, the film registered an overall 10.71% Hindi occupancy, with single screens in tier-2 and tier-3 cities pulling in the most consistent footfalls. Trade analysts note that while the domestic net fell short of the ₹50 crore target for week one, it has outpaced Varun Dhawan’s previous theatrical release, Baby John, which stood at ₹32.65 crore in its opening week.

Who is the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Cast?

Director David Dhawan, known for his signature brand of chaotic comedy, put together a blend of contemporary stars and veteran comedic actors to drive the high-energy narrative:

Varun Dhawan: Stepping in as Jass, a conflicted young man caught in a bizarre marital and parental crossfire.

Mrunal Thakur: Plays Bani, Jass’s first wife whose strict lifestyle choices trigger the initial conflict in their marriage.

Pooja Hegde: Features as Preet, the charming woman Jass encounters and marries after his life takes an unexpected turn.

Maniesh Paul & Jimmy Shergill: The duo handles the heavy lifting on the comedic subplots, playing Jass’s eccentric inner circle.

Chunky Panday & Rakesh Bedi: Veteran comedy icons who add classic, nostalgic situational humour to the family drama.

Mouni Roy: The Nagin actor does a cameo in the second half of the film and brings a good buzz to the story.

What is the Story of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

The story revolves around Jass played by Varun Dhawan, a family man who just wants to become a father more than anything, but life takes an unexpected turn when his wife, Bani (Mrunal Thakur), files for a divorce, citing that she cannot keep up with his expectations and lifestyle. Heartbroken but determined to move forward, Jass later falls for and marries Preet (Pooja Hegde).

The real David Dhawan-style madness explodes when Jass discovers that both Bani and Preet have ended up pregnant at the exact same time and he is the father of both children. Balancing two highly demanding households, hiding the truth from both women, and managing a barrage of eccentric relatives turns Jass’s life into a hilarious act for the audience but for him every lie threatens to blow up his dream of a happy family.

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