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Home > Regionals News > TMC Split: Full List Of 19 Rebel MPs Who Wrote To Lok Sabha Speaker, Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan Among Signatories

TMC Split: Full List Of 19 Rebel MPs Who Wrote To Lok Sabha Speaker, Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan Among Signatories

TMC Split: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing a deepening internal crisis just weeks after losing power in West Bengal, ending its 15-year rule in the state. Fresh resignations and growing rebellion within the party have intensified concerns over a possible split in both Parliament and the state Assembly. Here's the complete list of TMC MPs linked to the revolt.

Full list of TMC MPs in rebel camp as Mamata Banerjee's party faces resignations, dissent and split fears. Photo: ANI
Full list of TMC MPs in rebel camp as Mamata Banerjee's party faces resignations, dissent and split fears. Photo: ANI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 08:37 IST

As the Trinamool Congress party continues to implode with new resignations taking place regularly, a letter has emerged listing the names of members of parliament who are breaking away from Mamata Banerjee’s party. Here is the list of 19 out of 20 TMC breakaway MPs that sent their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s Office on May 18th.

1. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
2. Satabdi Roy
3. Bapi Haldar
4. Dr. Sharmila Sarkar 
5. Prasun Bandyopadhyay
6. Jagadish Barma Basunia
7. Asit Kumar Mal
8. Arup Chakraborty
9. Rachna Banerjee
10. Saayoni Ghosh
11. Khalilur Rahaman
12. Abu Taher Khan
13. Yusuf Pathan
14. Mitali Bag
15. Mala Roy
16. Kalipada Soren 
17. Deepak Adhikari  
18. June Malia
19. Partha Bhowmick

More to follow

Also Read: ‘Choose Between Me And Abhishek’: Kalyan Banerjee’s Ultimatum To Mamata Banerjee Amid TMC Crisis

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TMC Split: Full List Of 19 Rebel MPs Who Wrote To Lok Sabha Speaker, Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan Among Signatories
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TMC Split: Full List Of 19 Rebel MPs Who Wrote To Lok Sabha Speaker, Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan Among Signatories

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TMC Split: Full List Of 19 Rebel MPs Who Wrote To Lok Sabha Speaker, Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan Among Signatories
TMC Split: Full List Of 19 Rebel MPs Who Wrote To Lok Sabha Speaker, Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan Among Signatories
TMC Split: Full List Of 19 Rebel MPs Who Wrote To Lok Sabha Speaker, Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan Among Signatories
TMC Split: Full List Of 19 Rebel MPs Who Wrote To Lok Sabha Speaker, Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan Among Signatories

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