TMC Split: Full List Of 19 Rebel MPs Who Wrote To Lok Sabha Speaker, Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan Among Signatories

As the Trinamool Congress party continues to implode with new resignations taking place regularly, a letter has emerged listing the names of members of parliament who are breaking away from Mamata Banerjee’s party. Here is the list of 19 out of 20 TMC breakaway MPs that sent their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s Office on May 18th.

1. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

2. Satabdi Roy

3. Bapi Haldar

4. Dr. Sharmila Sarkar

5. Prasun Bandyopadhyay

6. Jagadish Barma Basunia

7. Asit Kumar Mal

8. Arup Chakraborty

9. Rachna Banerjee

10. Saayoni Ghosh

11. Khalilur Rahaman

12. Abu Taher Khan

13. Yusuf Pathan

14. Mitali Bag

15. Mala Roy

16. Kalipada Soren

17. Deepak Adhikari

18. June Malia

19. Partha Bhowmick

More to follow

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