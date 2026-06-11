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Home > Regionals News > Telangana Horror: Husband Shoots Wife Dead In Malkajgiri Over Suspected Infidelity; Was Earlier Married To Her Elder Sister

Telangana Horror: Husband Shoots Wife Dead In Malkajgiri Over Suspected Infidelity; Was Earlier Married To Her Elder Sister

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in Telangana's Malkajgiri following prolonged marital disputes and suspicions over her fidelity.

Telangana man arrested for killing wife over marital disputes (AI IMAGE)
Telangana man arrested for killing wife over marital disputes (AI IMAGE)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-11 21:44 IST

Telangana Crime: The Malkajgiri Police have apprehended a man for allegedly shooting his wife dead following ongoing marital disputes, officials said on Thursday. The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Dhamara Nisharani, was shot at around 04:30 hours on Wednesday at her residence in Maruthi Nagar. The accused, her husband Dhamara Arun Kumar (48), reportedly harboured suspicions about her fidelity and subjected her to both physical and mental harassment. Investigations revealed that Arun Kumar was previously married to Nisharani’s elder sister before marrying her. Nisharani had on multiple occasions sought refuge at relatives’ homes in Narsapur, Medak District, due to repeated harassment.

The accused had also been earlier involved in a case concerning unlawful possession of a firearm at the Amberpet Police Station.
Acting swiftly, Malkajgiri Police seized a country-made pistol, live ammunition, knives, a surgical blade, a car, and a scooter from the accused. The case was investigated under the leadership of B. Sumathi, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, with oversight from Ch. Sridhar, IPS, Dy. Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri Zone, and Sri Ram Kumar, Addl. DCP.

The police have urged citizens to report domestic violence, criminal intimidation, and unlawful possession of firearms immediately to prevent such tragedies. The Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, appreciated the police team for their prompt action, professional investigation and swift detection of the case.

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Malkajgiri Police appeal to the public to immediately report incidents of domestic violence, criminal intimidation, unlawful possession of firearms, and threats to life to the nearest Police Station or Dial 100/112. Family disputes, if ignored, can escalate into serious offences resulting in irreparable loss of life and property. Citizens are advised not to tolerate repeated harassment, threats, or violent behaviour and to seek timely assistance from the police.

The public is also cautioned that unlawful possession, procurement, transportation or use of firearms and other deadly weapons is a serious criminal offence and will be dealt with strictly as per law. Persons indulging in domestic violence, intimidation, or weapon-related offences will face stringent legal action.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Haryana Crime Caught On CCTV: 25-Year-Old Gym Owner Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants During Morning Workout Session in Hansi    

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Telangana Horror: Husband Shoots Wife Dead In Malkajgiri Over Suspected Infidelity; Was Earlier Married To Her Elder Sister
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Telangana Horror: Husband Shoots Wife Dead In Malkajgiri Over Suspected Infidelity; Was Earlier Married To Her Elder Sister
Telangana Horror: Husband Shoots Wife Dead In Malkajgiri Over Suspected Infidelity; Was Earlier Married To Her Elder Sister
Telangana Horror: Husband Shoots Wife Dead In Malkajgiri Over Suspected Infidelity; Was Earlier Married To Her Elder Sister
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