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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 18 Pro Price Leaked? How Apple Is Managing Cost Despite The RAM Crisis — Check Expected Specs And Launch Timeline

iPhone 18 Pro Price Leaked? How Apple Is Managing Cost Despite The RAM Crisis — Check Expected Specs And Launch Timeline

Apple is expected to keep iPhone 18 Pro prices near current levels despite higher chip and memory costs, while adding major AI and hardware upgrades. However, some advanced AI features could require a future subscription.

iPhone 18 Pro Price Leaked
iPhone 18 Pro Price Leaked

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 11:01 IST

Apple’s most talked-about phone is still months away, but the leaks have already started. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to land in September 2026, and people want to know one thing above all else: how much will it cost? Good news for now. It looks like Apple wants to hold the line on price. The company Is Working Hard to Keep Costs Flat

Both analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believe Apple will keep prices at a similar level for the iPhone 18 Pro models. That would mean the Pro still starts around $1,099 (around Rs 1.05 lakh) and the Pro Max around $1,199 (around Rs 1.14 lakh), which is where things stand today.

That is not easy to pull off. Moving from a 3nm chip to a 2nm chip alone could raise production costs by around $35 (around Rs 3300) per unit. On top of that, demand for better AI hardware is pushing up the price of memory chips across the board. Multiple Android manufacturers are already feeling this pressure due to higher prices for memory and other key components.

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To absorb these rising costs, Apple is reportedly negotiating deals on memory chips with Samsung and SK Hynix, and also looking for ways to reduce spending on displays and cameras. The goal is to protect buyers from a price hike, at least at launch.

The AI Subscription Question

Here is where things get a little murky. Leaks suggest Apple may eventually introduce premium Apple Intelligence services that will require a subscription. If that happens, users may pay the same amount upfront for the iPhone 18, but face extra costs later to unlock AI features.

In other words, the sticker price might look fine. The bill over time is a different story.

This matters because AI is central to what makes the iPhone 18 Pro worth buying. On the software side, iOS 27 is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 series with a sharper focus on Apple Intelligence, including a more advanced Siri that was delayed from earlier releases. If the best AI features sit behind a paywall, that changes the value calculation quite a bit.

What Else Is Coming

Price aside, the hardware upgrades look real. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature Apple’s A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process, new LTPO+ display technology for better battery efficiency, and a possible switch to under-display Face ID that would increase the screen-to-body ratio.

The Pro Max is also rumoured to carry a battery close to 5,100mAh and storage options going up to 2TB.

Apple is also changing its launch schedule this year, with the standard iPhone 18 pushed to early 2027 so the company can focus on its three most expensive phones first: the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and the new iPhone Fold.

So if you are waiting for the Pro, September is still the target. If you were hoping for the base model, you will need to be a little more patient.

Also Read: Apple Introduces AI-Powered Siri That Knows Your Life: New Features Will Blow Your Mind

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iPhone 18 Pro Price Leaked? How Apple Is Managing Cost Despite The RAM Crisis — Check Expected Specs And Launch Timeline
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iPhone 18 Pro Price Leaked? How Apple Is Managing Cost Despite The RAM Crisis — Check Expected Specs And Launch Timeline
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