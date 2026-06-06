iPhone 18 Pro Biggest Leak: From New Colour To Chipset Know Everything Coming This Year

Apple is still months away from its September launch, but the internet is already buzzing. Fresh leaks have given us what looks like an early glimpse at the iPhone 18 Pro Max colour options, and honestly, the lineup looks a lot more interesting than last year.



What the Leaks Show



Images purportedly showing the aluminium body frames of the iPhone 18 Pro Max have surfaced online, revealing three colours: Dark Cherry, Cloud Blue, and Black. These were shared by a known tipster and, while Apple has not confirmed anything, the images are being taken seriously by people who track these leaks closely.

The Dark Cherry shade appears closer to a deep wine red than a bright crimson, keeping the premium feel of the Pro lineup while offering something more distinctive than the neutral tones Apple has leaned on in recent years. Cloud Blue looks brighter than Apple’s usual Pro colours but still refined. If the final product matches what is in the leak, it could become one of the more eye-catching Pro iPhone colours Apple has put out since Sierra Blue on the iPhone 13 Pro. The third option, Black, is almost certain to make the final cut given how consistently popular it is among buyers who want something clean and unfussy.

According to Macworld, the red shade may carry a slight purple tint, making it closer to a dark cherry than a straightforward dark red. The site also suggests Apple could sell this colour alongside light blue, dark gray, and silver, meaning the total lineup could go beyond just the three shades seen in the latest leak.



A Change from Last Year



If you remember, Apple went with Cosmic Orange as its standout colour for the iPhone 17 Pro. It was bold, and it split opinions. This time, Apple appears to be shifting to more refined colours, with Dark Cherry expected to be the flagship shade for the iPhone 18 Pro series, much like Desert Titanium and Sierra Blue were for earlier generations.

There was another issue with last year’s phones worth noting. Because Apple switched to anodised aluminium for the iPhone 17 Pro, the phones turned out to be surprisingly prone to scratches, a problem that became widely known as “scratchgate.” Tech reporters suggested that black anodised aluminium would have shown scratches even more clearly, which is likely why Apple skipped a standard black option last year. This time, black is back in the frame, quite literally.



What Else to Expect



The colour story is only part of the picture. The iPhone 18 Pro series is rumoured to get serious camera upgrades, including a variable aperture for better low-light shots and a stacked image sensor for faster processing. The display is expected to improve with LTPO+ OLED technology, and the Dynamic Island cutout on the front could get smaller. Apple’s A20 Pro chip, built on 2-nanometer technology, should make these phones noticeably faster and more efficient than the current models.

A launch is expected in September 2026, and this year Apple is also set to unveil a foldable iPhone alongside the Pro models, marking one of its biggest hardware years in a while.

Nothing is confirmed yet, and leaks can and do change before launch. But if Dark Cherry ends up being real, it might just be the colour that wins people over this year.



Also Read: From iPhone 18 Pro To Smart Home Devices: Apple To Launch 11 New Products In 2026 — Check Detail And List

