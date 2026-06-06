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Home > Sports News > India T20I Squad 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Maiden India Call-Up; Shreyas Iyer Named Captain For UK Tours And Asian Games

India T20I Squad 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Maiden India Call-Up; Shreyas Iyer Named Captain For UK Tours And Asian Games

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign, earning his maiden India call-up for the Ireland and England T20I tours as well as the Asian Games 2026. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer was named Team India's new T20I captain for the upcoming assignments. Check the full squads and highlights here.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shreyas Iyer in frame. Image Credit: Instagram and ANI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shreyas Iyer in frame. Image Credit: Instagram and ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 13:58 IST

India T20I Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to be called up for the Indian cricket team. The 15-year-old prodigy, following a remarkable season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, has been called up by the Indian team for T20I tours to Ireland, England, and the Asian Games 2026. Shafali Varma held the record for the youngest Indian to debut in international cricket. Meanwhile, in the men’s team, it was Sachin Tendulkar who famously held the record when he made his debut at the age of 16 against Pakistan. 

India Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives India T20I call-up

It seems like the wishes of almost every Indian have been answered as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, following a record-breaking IPL 2026, has been called up for the Indian team. The left-handed batter scored over 700 runs to win the Orange Cap. Meanwhile, he also broke Chris Gayle’s record for the most sixes in a single season of the tournament, having hit 72 maximums in 16 games. Moreover, Sooryavanshi became the first player to be named the emerging player and MVP in a single year. 

Sooryavanshi scored 776 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 237.30, which earned him the award for the highest strike rate and a TATA Sierra Car that he won’t be old enough to drive in India for three years. 

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India Squad: Shreyas Iyer named T20I captain

In another major development, Shreyas Iyer was named the T20I captain of the Indian cricket team. The right-handed batter replaced Suryakumar Yadav, who had led the team to World Cup glory earlier this year. Sky was not only axed from the captaincy but was also dropped from the squad. Meanwhile, Iyer, who last played for India in the shortest format in 2023, made it back to the team to lead the side as well. Shreyas makes the team after impressing in IPL as a captain. Notably, he led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 before making the finals the next year with Punjab Kings. 

India vs Ireland and England: India Squad for tour to the UK

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

Asian Games 2026: Jasprit Bumrah Returns for India in T20Is

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Also Read: IND vs AFG One-Off Test: Shubman Gill Chooses to Bat First Against Afghanistan; Manav Suthar Debuts, Check Playing XIs

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India T20I Squad 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Maiden India Call-Up; Shreyas Iyer Named Captain For UK Tours And Asian Games
Tags: Asian Games 2026home-hero-pos-6India Squad 2026india t20i squadindia vs englandIndia vs Irelandindia-squadIPL 2026shreyas iyerVaibhav SooryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi India

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India T20I Squad 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Maiden India Call-Up; Shreyas Iyer Named Captain For UK Tours And Asian Games
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India T20I Squad 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Maiden India Call-Up; Shreyas Iyer Named Captain For UK Tours And Asian Games
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