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Home > Sports News > Ravichandran Ashwin Slams BCCI For Suryakumar Yadav’s Exclusion As T20 Captain As India Brace For Change, Says “Communication Is Powerful”

Ravichandran Ashwin Slams BCCI For Suryakumar Yadav’s Exclusion As T20 Captain As India Brace For Change, Says “Communication Is Powerful”

Amid reports of Shreyas Iyer replacing Suryakumar Yadav as India T20 captain, Ravichandran Ashwin calls out selectors for a lack of stable communication.

Ravichandran Ashwin Slams BCCI For Suryakumar Yadav's Exclusion As T20 Captain As India Brace For Change, Says ''Communication Is Powerful'' Photo: X
Ravichandran Ashwin Slams BCCI For Suryakumar Yadav's Exclusion As T20 Captain As India Brace For Change, Says ''Communication Is Powerful'' Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 01:08 IST

As the BCCI selection committee prepares for a high-stakes meeting to finalize India’s white-ball squads for the upcoming tour of the United Kingdom, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has dropped a bombshell. Speaking on his digital show Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin launched a scathing critique against the selectors’ rumored plan to ruthlessly ax Suryakumar Yadav from both the T20I captaincy and the squad, forcefully asserting that “communication is powerful” and must not be discarded.

Reports have strongly indicated that the board is set to officially replace Suryakumar with Shreyas Iyer as the shortest format’s leader. While acknowledging that the explosive batter’s recent willow form has plummeted following suspected wrist complications, Ashwin heavily argued that a T20 World Cup-winning captain deserves institutional respect and transparent dialogue rather than a cold, sudden demotion.

Using a relatable academic grading analogy, the veteran spinner urged decision-makers to treat elite performers with a higher level of nuance.

“Look, I agree that Surya’s form has not been very good, and he hasn’t performed well with the bat,” Ashwin stated. “However, I can draw a direct comparison for you. Suppose your child is studying in school or college. If everyone passes, what happens? They go to the next grade… If they fail, they remain in the fifth grade. The problem is that he has already won a World Cup. It is not just about passing marks; it is a distinction.”

Ashwin firmly contrasted India’s administrative handling of its stalwarts with Cricket Australia’s direct framework, refuting the narrative that clinical ruthlessness requires complete silence.

“I was reading somewhere that this is a ruthless mindset that Indian cricket must have, similar to Australian cricket. In Australian cricket, it’s not like that. There, communication is strong. They say, ‘This is the situation, so this is what we will do.’ If you don’t believe that Suryakumar Yadav deserves a place in the playing XI, then tell him clearly that he won’t continue as captain. Give him some time, whether it’s a month, two series, or whatever is appropriate. Communication is powerful. Players should be told exactly where they stand.”

Highlighting selection discrepancies, Ashwin questioned why stability is selectively guaranteed to younger prospects like Sai Sudharsan while senior stars are left hanging. He also spotlighted the immense human fatigue of a dense calendar year, noting that major off-field milestones—such as Suryakumar’s recent entry into fatherhood right after an exhausting World Cup and long IPL season—naturally impact a player’s mental and physical intensity.

“Where have we lost the human touch?” Ashwin questioned sharply. “A player who has won a World Cup for India deserves some understanding. If you want to remove the captaincy, that’s fine, but at least give him a fair chance as a player.”

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Ravichandran Ashwin Slams BCCI For Suryakumar Yadav’s Exclusion As T20 Captain As India Brace For Change, Says “Communication Is Powerful”

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Ravichandran Ashwin Slams BCCI For Suryakumar Yadav’s Exclusion As T20 Captain As India Brace For Change, Says “Communication Is Powerful”

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Ravichandran Ashwin Slams BCCI For Suryakumar Yadav’s Exclusion As T20 Captain As India Brace For Change, Says “Communication Is Powerful”
Ravichandran Ashwin Slams BCCI For Suryakumar Yadav’s Exclusion As T20 Captain As India Brace For Change, Says “Communication Is Powerful”
Ravichandran Ashwin Slams BCCI For Suryakumar Yadav’s Exclusion As T20 Captain As India Brace For Change, Says “Communication Is Powerful”
Ravichandran Ashwin Slams BCCI For Suryakumar Yadav’s Exclusion As T20 Captain As India Brace For Change, Says “Communication Is Powerful”

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